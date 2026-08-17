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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 16:06 Uhr
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Mavrix Makes the Case for Trusted Human Evidence in the AI Era at Quirk's New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mavrix, the global data acquisition and research execution company, used its Platinum Sponsorship of The Quirk's Event New York 2026 to advance a clear view on the changing research landscape: as artificial intelligence makes data generation and analysis faster and more accessible, the ability to reach, verify and engage the right real people is becoming more valuable, not less.

Held July 29-30 at the Javits Center, Mavrix participated in two featured sessions, first with Delineate and then with Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Knit.

In 'Free Data, Worthless Data: What's Actually Left Worth Paying For,' Mavrix and Delineate examined how AI is automating survey creation, coding, summarization, analysis and reporting. The session's central argument was that as routine production becomes easier to automate, value shifts toward evidence that is harder to replicate: proprietary and timely signals, verified human participation, hard-to-reach audiences and judgment about what matters.

"AI gives our industry extraordinary capabilities," said Glen Collins, EVP, Global Commercial Group at Mavrix. "But AI cannot fix speaking to the wrong people. If the human evidence underneath is weak, technology simply allows us to analyze weak evidence faster and with greater confidence. Better human evidence in means better intelligence out."

Mavrix also described verification as a Human Evidence Chain: Reach, Qualify, Verify, Engage and Defend. The objective is not more checks, but evidence that can withstand scrutiny when findings are challenged.

On Day 2 of the Quirk's conference, Mavrix joined BCG and Knit to discuss Qual-at-Scale, examining how AI moderation, video and analysis can enable richer participant conversations at greater speed and scale. For Mavrix, a key implication is that participant eligibility alone is no longer enough. Richer tasks require people who are relevant, articulate, engaged, authentic and ready to contribute.

Across both sessions, Mavrix's message converged around three factors: speed, quality and AI. Speed makes research timely enough to influence a decision. Quality makes the evidence worth acting on. AI helps surface patterns at previously impractical scale.

Mavrix also reinforced a broader principle: the audience should determine the recruitment method, not the other way around. Online, telephone, specialist communities, face-to-face and mixed methods may all be appropriate depending on the audience and market.

For more information, visit www.mavrixdata.com

Media Contact
media@mavrixdata.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mavrix-makes-the-case-for-trusted-human-evidence-in-the-ai-era-at-quirks-new-york-302852901.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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