Project Portfolio Management Market worth $17.75 billion by 2031 - Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the global Project Portfolio Management Market is expanding rapidly, with a projected market size anticipated to rise from about USD 9.79 billion in 2026 to USD 17.75 billion by 2031, featuring a CAGR of 12.6%.

Browse 200 market data Tables and 150 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Project Portfolio Management Market -Global Forecast to 2031"

Project Portfolio Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2031

2021-2031 2025 Market Size: USD 8.64 billion

USD 8.64 billion 2026 Market Size: USD 9.79 billion

USD 9.79 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 17.75 billion

USD 17.75 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 12.6%

Project Portfolio Management Market Trends & Insights:

Market is driven by continuous vendor investment in AI-enabled portfolio planning, resource optimization, predictive analytics, and cloud-based PPM platforms to improve enterprise decision-making.

Strategic initiative & transformation portfolio is set to record the highest CAGR of 15.4%, driven by rising enterprise investments in digital transformation, AI adoption, cloud modernization, and business restructuring initiatives.

Small enterprises are estimated to expand the fastest at a 14.8% CAGR, as they shift from spreadsheets to cloud PPM solutions that simplify governance, improve visibility, support distributed teams, and streamline planning and resource allocation with minimal IT complexity.

Healthcare & life sciences is the fastest-growing vertical at a 20.0% CAGR, fueled by strict regulatory requirements, R&D portfolio oversight, multi-site coordination needs, and the growing urgency to standardize compliance, quality management, and clinical project execution processes.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region at a 15.7% CAGR, driven by aggressive digitalization, large-scale PMO modernization, IT infrastructure expansion in China and India, and rising enterprise demand for standardized project governance across rapidly scaling organizations.

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Project portfolio management (PPM) software has transformed how organizations plan, prioritize, and govern enterprise investment by embedding capabilities such as AI-driven forecasting, real-time portfolio analytics, and integrated financial governance into enterprise portfolio programs. These innovations enable PMOs and executives to prioritize competing investments, automate repetitive reporting tasks, and measure investment return across IT, product, and capital portfolios. By integrating machine learning models, resource planning tools, and governance analytics, PPM platforms deliver continuous insight into portfolio performance and delivery risk, ensuring greater operational efficiency and measurable outcomes. Enterprises benefit from improved governance consistency, lower planning overhead, and more effective resource allocation, especially in high-portfolio-complexity sectors such as technology, financial services, and government. Unifying strategic, financial, and resource data across a single platform provides a clearer picture of program performance, strengthening decision-making and aligning portfolio strategy with broader enterprise objectives. This approach empowers organizations to maximize return on portfolio investment, improve delivery predictability, and maintain competitiveness by ensuring that every portfolio program operates efficiently from planning through post-program review.

By software type, portfolio analytics & AI intelligence will register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Portfolio analytics and AI intelligence software is becoming a strategic priority in the Project Portfolio Management Market as PMOs face growing pressure to forecast delivery risk earlier, reduce manual analyst effort, and demonstrate measurable governance value across increasingly complex portfolios. New vendors can capture market share by offering predictive delivery-risk models, AI-assisted decision support, and automated executive dashboards that reduce the manual work of compiling portfolio status reports. An illustrative example is Planview's February 2026 expansion of its Copilot capabilities across its portfolio suite, adding automated risk narrative generation directly within the core platform. Another example is ServiceNow's Now Assist for Strategic Portfolio Management, which bundles predictive delivery-date forecasting and scenario-based reallocation recommendations directly into its core platform rather than as a paid add-on. These moves show that customers increasingly expect predictive and prescriptive analytics to be native to the portfolio platform rather than bolted on through separate tools. For emerging vendors, the opportunity is in providing lightweight predictive models, natural-language portfolio query tools, and benchmarking analytics that connect directly to portfolio data. Vendors who deliver fast setup, strong ERP and financial-system interoperability, and clear attribution from forecast to outcome will win in analytics-driven portfolio software procurement.

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By deployment type, cloud is poised to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

Cloud deployment, spanning enterprise-wide portfolio governance, resource planning, and financial reporting, represents the largest share of deployment types in the Project Portfolio Management Market, as enterprises increasingly favor vendor-hosted platforms over infrastructure they must maintain themselves. Enterprise buyers demand platforms that can scale across business units, integrate with existing ERP and financial systems, and support both regional and global programs from one dashboard. One illustrative move is Broadcom's confirmation that new AI-assisted forecasting features for its Clarity platform will be released cloud-first, giving large enterprises a clear incentive to migrate off legacy on-premises deployments to access new capabilities. Another example is ServiceNow's cloud-first Strategic Portfolio Management module, which positions itself as an end-to-end governance platform spanning strategic planning, resource management, and execution tracking for global enterprise programs. Vendors can succeed in this segment by building scalable governance infrastructure, offering tiered support for programs ranging from small departmental portfolios to large multi-business-unit programs, and ensuring reliable performance during peak reporting cycles. Key enablers include enterprise-grade security, single sign-on integration, and dedicated account support, allowing PMOs to run recurring governance cycles with predictable, repeatable outcomes.

North America is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period.

The North American Project Portfolio Management Market is becoming increasingly attractive for new and emerging vendors as enterprise capital budgets and portfolio technology adoption converge. The region's dense concentration of technology, financial services, and government organizations drives high-volume portfolio programs, from digital transformation initiatives to capital infrastructure investment, creating sustained demand for platforms that can scale across multiple simultaneous programs. Planview, for instance, has built its positioning around AI-powered portfolio features and tight integration with existing enterprise systems, reflecting the region's preference for platforms that plug into an enterprise's broader technology stack rather than operating as a standalone tool. Smartsheet has similarly expanded its footprint among mid-market and enterprise portfolio teams by combining collaborative work management, resource planning, and reporting tools within a single application. These shifts are opening opportunities for PPM providers to deliver solutions that integrate AI, financial governance, and portfolio analytics tailored to the operational needs of high-volume enterprise and government portfolio programs. By focusing on integration depth, modular deployment, and partnerships with ERP and financial-technology vendors, new entrants can establish strong footholds across technology, financial services, and government sectors. The region's combination of mature enterprise software adoption, dense portfolio calendars, and demand for measurable investment attribution positions North America as one of the most attractive markets for innovative PPM vendors.

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Top Companies in Project Portfolio Management Market:

The Top Companies in Project Portfolio Management market are Planview (US), Broadcom (US), Smartsheet (US), ServiceNow (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), Atlassian (Australia), Asana (US), and monday.com (Israel).

Investment Funding Context

The Project Portfolio Management Market is seeing renewed investment activity, driven by private equity take-privates, platform-led acquisitions, and AI-native product investment across the portfolio governance stack. Private equity has been especially active in re-capitalizing established portfolio and collaborative work management vendors: Smartsheet completed its transition to private ownership under Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners in 2025, while Planview has continued to operate under private equity ownership as it expands its AI-enabled portfolio suite through both organic development and acquisitions. This pattern reflects investors' view that portfolio governance software, once treated as a niche PMO tool, has matured into a durable enterprise software category with recurring, expandable revenue. Funding activity is also concentrating around AI-native decision-support and analytics capabilities layered onto existing portfolio platforms, rather than into standalone new entrants, as incumbents move quickly to embed predictive forecasting and automated reporting directly into their core products.

Revenue Shift Context

The market showcases a shift in project portfolio management spend from standalone, single-project scheduling tools toward unified platforms that combine strategic planning, resource management, financial governance, and AI-assisted analytics under one system of record. Global project portfolio management spending is projected to rise from USD 9.79 billion in 2026 to USD 17.75 billion by 2031, a CAGR of 12.6%, with much of that growth concentrated in portfolio analytics & AI intelligence, which is registering the fastest growth of any software type category, alongside strategic portfolio management and agile & collaborative work management. Meanwhile, legacy categories are growing more slowly: core project, program & resource management tools remain the largest software type segment by revenue, though their share of new spend is gradually giving way to AI-enabled portfolio analytics, governance and compliance, and financial portfolio management capabilities that vendors are increasingly bundling into unified suites.

Mergers and Acquisitions

Mergers and acquisitions in the Project Portfolio Management Market have centered on private equity consolidation of established platforms and the acquisition of specialized portfolio-adjacent capabilities by larger vendors, as buyers prioritize mature, enterprise-ready assets with expandable AI roadmaps. The most significant transaction of the period was Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners' acquisition of Smartsheet, taking one of the market's most widely used collaborative work and portfolio management platforms private.

PROJECT PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT MARKET: MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS, 2023-2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description 2025 Acquisition (take-private) Blackstone & Vista Equity Partners (US) Smartsheet (US) Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners acquired Smartsheet, taking the collaborative work and portfolio management platform private and removing its shares from the New York Stock Exchange, with the new owners signaling continued investment in resource management and AI-assisted reporting capabilities. 2024 Acquisition North Highland (US) UMT360 North Highland acquired UMT360, a portfolio governance and data management specialist, to strengthen its managed portfolio-data services practice and expand its ability to support enterprise PMOs running large, recurring portfolio review cycles. 2023 Acquisition Wellspring (US) Sopheon (UK) Wellspring acquired Sopheon, adding its Accolade stage-gate innovation and demand-management platform to strengthen combined capabilities across strategic portfolio planning and innovation-pipeline governance for product-development-intensive enterprises.

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