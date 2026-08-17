Passive RF Analyzers, RF Sensing, and SIGINT Market worth $46.93 billion by 2032 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market is expected to reach USD 46.93 billion by 2032 from USD 28.56 billion in 2026, registering a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 170 market data Tables and 63 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Passive RF Analyzers, RF Sensing, and SIGINT Market - Global Forecast to 2032"

Passive RF Analyzers, RF Sensing, and SIGINT Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2021-2032

2021-2032 2026 Market Size: USD 28.56 billion

USD 28.56 billion 2032 Projected Market Size: USD 46.93 billion

USD 46.93 billion CAGR (2026-2032): 8.6%

Passive RF Analyzers, RF Sensing, and SIGINT Market Trends & Insights:

The passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increasing demand for real-time spectrum awareness, threat detection, and RF intelligence. Rising adoption across defense, counter-UAS, border security, maritime surveillance, critical infrastructure, and public safety applications is supporting market expansion. Continuous advancements in AI-enabled signal processing, automated signal classification, direction finding, and software-defined architectures are improving detection and geolocation capabilities. Additionally, growing investments in electronic warfare, distributed RF sensing, and multi-domain surveillance systems are creating new opportunities across ground, airborne, naval, and space-based platforms.

BY System Type, SIGINT Systems are expected to account for the largest share of the system-type segment, at ~61% in 2026, driven by increasing requirements for signal interception, collection, processing, and intelligence generation across defense and security applications.

By Component, Software is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of AI-enabled capabilities for signal classification, signal processing, spectrum visualization, and analytics across RF sensing and SIGINT systems.

By Platform, Ground-based systems are expected to account for the largest share of the platform segment.

By Frequency, UHF is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for RF sensing, spectrum monitoring, SIGINT, and direction finding across tactical communications, counter-UAS, defense, and security applications.

By application, Military applications are expected to account for the largest share of the application segment, at ~44.0% in 2026, driven by increasing adoption of RF intelligence, electronic support, battlefield awareness, threat detection, and target identification capabilities.

By region, the Asia Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, supported by rising defense modernization, growing electronic warfare requirements, and increasing investments in RF intelligence and spectrum monitoring capabilities.

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The passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market is driven by increasing demand for real-time spectrum awareness, threat detection, and RF intelligence across defense and security applications. Growing deployment of counter-UAS, border security, maritime surveillance, critical infrastructure protection, and public safety systems is accelerating adoption. Advances in software-defined radio, signal processing, direction finding, and automated signal classification are enhancing detection and geolocation capabilities. In addition, distributed RF sensor networks and multi-sensor architectures are enabling wider-area monitoring and faster identification of RF emitters across fixed, mobile, airborne, and naval platforms.

"Software segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR in the market, by component, during the forecast period"

The software segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by increasing demand for advanced capabilities in signal processing, signal classification, AI and analytics, and spectrum visualization. Software-defined architectures enable flexible upgrades and faster adaptation to evolving RF threats and communication technologies. Growing adoption of AI-enabled signal identification, automated emitter analysis, and real-time spectrum monitoring is further expanding software requirements across SIGINT and RF sensing systems. In addition, software-based capabilities can be deployed across diverse hardware platforms, supporting scalability and reducing the need for frequent hardware replacement.

"Ground-based segment to hold the largest market share, by platform, in 2026"

The ground-based segment is projected to account for the largest share of the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market. Ground-based systems provide persistent spectrum monitoring, signal detection, classification, direction finding, and emitter geolocation across large operational areas. Growing deployment for border security, critical infrastructure protection, counter-UAS, military operations, and spectrum awareness is supporting segment demand. Their ability to integrate with fixed sites, tactical vehicles, distributed sensor networks, and command-and-control systems enables flexible deployment across diverse environments. Increasing requirements for continuous RF monitoring and real-time threat awareness are further reinforcing the segment's market position.

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"North America is projected to hold the second-largest share of the market"

North America is expected to account for the second-largest share of the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT industry during the forecast period. The region benefits from substantial defense modernization programs and strong demand for electromagnetic spectrum superiority. The US Department of Defense continues to prioritize capabilities that enable forces to sense, assess, and operate in increasingly congested and contested spectrum environments. Growing investments in electronic warfare, SIGINT, counter-UAS, and advanced RF technologies are supporting regional demand. The presence of leading defense technology providers and an established R&D ecosystem further strengthens North America's market position.

Investment and funding in the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market are increasing as defense organizations and technology companies prioritize advanced spectrum awareness. Funding is directed toward passive RF sensing, AI-enabled signal processing, emitter classification, geolocation, and low-SWaP sensor architectures. In March 2026, R2 Wireless raised more than USD 5.0 million to accelerate US expansion, engineering, and defense and commercial partnerships. Government R&D programs are also supporting RF spectrum sensing and SIGINT technologies for contested electromagnetic environments.

Mergers and acquisitions in the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT market are focused on expanding RF processing, AI-enabled analytics, spectrum awareness, and signal intelligence capabilities. Companies are pursuing acquisitions and strategic investments to strengthen complementary technologies and broaden defense applications. In June 2026, Code Metal acquired Signal Processing Technologies and established an Advanced RF Group focused on spectrum awareness and digital signal processing. Such transactions enable market participants to integrate RF sensing with advanced software, AI, and multi-domain processing capabilities, thereby accelerating technology commercialization.

Key Players

Key companies operating in the passive RF analyzers, RF sensing, and SIGINT companies include Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), RTX Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Thales Group (France), Elbit Systems Ltd. (Israel), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany), Saab AB (Sweden), Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) (Israel), HENSOLDT AG (Germany), ASELSAN (Türkiye), SPX Communication Technologies (TCI) (US), and Keysight Technologies (US), among others. These companies provide RF sensing, SIGINT, electronic warfare, spectrum monitoring, signal analysis, and direction finding capabilities across defense, security, and commercial applications.

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