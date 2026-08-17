Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - MindSeed is highlighting its virtual model of mental health care, providing clients across Ontario with access to a centre of clinical excellence without requiring them to travel to a physical clinic.

The MindSeed team

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Based in Toronto, MindSeed provides virtual therapy to clients across Ontario through a clinical team with an average of more than 15 years of clinical experience. Its clinicians bring expertise across a range of mental health concerns and therapeutic approaches, supported by ongoing professional development, clinical consultation, and expert collaboration.

"Access to quality mental health care should not depend on where someone lives or whether they can easily travel to an appointment," said Raha Mirian, M.A., RP, Founder of MindSeed. "Our virtual model allows people across Ontario to connect with clinicians who have the training and experience to provide care that reflects their individual needs and goals."

MindSeed takes an integrated approach to therapy, drawing from multiple therapeutic modalities rather than relying on a single method. Treatment is tailored to individual needs and may incorporate approaches such as Dialectical Behaviour Therapy (DBT), somatic-based therapy, skills-based therapy, mindfulness-based approaches, relational psychodynamic and attachment-based approaches, and other evidence-based methods.

The clinic also provides specialized services for concerns including trauma and PTSD, anxiety, depression, grief and loss, relationship challenges, ADHD, OCD, stress and burnout, and other mental health concerns. Services include individual and couples therapy, groups, tailored programs, and psychiatric consultations where appropriate.

MindSeed applies a trauma-informed lens across its services, while recognizing that trauma is one part of a broader clinical practice. For clients requiring trauma-focused care, clinicians may draw from approaches such as EMDR, Cognitive Processing Therapy, DBT, somatic therapy, attachment-based therapy, and other established therapeutic approaches according to the individual's circumstances and treatment needs.

Clinical quality is an important part of MindSeed's model. In addition to the experience of its clinical team, the practice emphasizes ongoing training, clinical consultation, and collaboration as part of its approach to professional care.

Through its virtual model, MindSeed provides clients across Ontario with access to its clinical team without needing to travel to a physical office. This can offer greater flexibility for people managing work, school, family responsibilities, mobility challenges, or other circumstances that can make travelling to appointments difficult.

With more than 9,400 clients supported, MindSeed continues to focus on combining accessibility with clinical expertise and an integrated approach to mental health care.

About MindSeed

MindSeed is a centre of clinical excellence providing psychotherapy and mental health services through an integrated, trauma-informed approach. Its clinicians draw from multiple therapeutic approaches based on individual client needs, supported by ongoing professional development, clinical consultation, and expert collaboration. MindSeed offers individual and couples therapy, group programs, tailored treatment, and psychiatric consultations.

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Source: Jeff Social Marketing