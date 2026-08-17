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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 16:54 Uhr
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Capital for Colleagues Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Capital for Colleagues Plc - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 17

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached ii :

Capital for Colleagues PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation iv

Name

Castlefield Investment Partners Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Manchester, United Kingdom

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v

Name

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached vi :

12/08/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

13/08/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuer (8.A + 8.B) vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

34.23%

34.23%

6,331,279

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

37.43%

37.43%

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rights ix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary shares:

GB00BGCZ2XXX

6,331,279

34.23%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

6,331,279

34.23%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
date x

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

Settlement xii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please add additional rows as necessary) xiv

Name xv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Tm Castlefield Thoughful Growth Portfolio Fund

26.82%

Tm Castlefield Thoughful Cautious Portfolio Fund

6.95%

Castlefield Investment

Partners LLP 1

0.46%

Combined:

34.23%

1. CIP does not exercise direct ownership of these shares. This amount is reflective of the aggregated position of CIP's clients, whose assets are managed by CIP on a discretionary basis, none of whom individually own over 3% of the company's voting rights.

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional information xvi

Place of completion

Manchester, United Kingdom

Date of completion

13/08/2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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