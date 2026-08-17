Zendure Launches Sunshine Sale Across Europe: Save Up to 30% on Smart SolarFlow Storage Bundles

BERLIN, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As late summer arrives, offering a prime opportunity to make the most of the season's final sunny weeks, Zendure, a global pioneer in Plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), has officially launched its Sunshine Sale across Europe. Running through August 31, 2026, the campaign delivers substantial price discounts, complimentary accessories, and exclusive bundle packages across its flagship SolarFlow energy storage lineup.

The Sunshine Sale deals at a glance:

SolarFlow 2400 Pro with 4 × 450 W solar panels for €1,439 instead of €2,219 plus four ground mounts worth €118 free of charge

instead of €2,219 plus four ground mounts worth €118 free of charge SolarFlow 800 Pro 2 with 2 × 500 W solar panels for €1 , 268 instead of €1,508

SolarFlow 4000 AC+ for €2,399 instead of €2,599

As part of its Elite 1000 Pioneer Program, Zendure is also rewarding the first 1,000 customers of the SolarFlow Mix series: Anyone who purchases two SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ units will receive a PowerHub free of charge. Further information is available here: https://zendure.com/pages/promotions

More about Zendure's storage solutions:

SolarFlow 2400 Pro - powerful AC storage system for balcony and rooftop PV systems: SolarFlow 2400 Pro is aimed at users who are new to generating their own solar power or want to build a powerful balcony power system. The system combines storage, an inverter and intelligent energy management in a single device. Four independent MPPT inputs rated at 750 W each allow multiple solar panels to be connected and optimise yield even when panels have different orientations or are partially shaded. SolarFlow 2400 Pro handles PV input power of up to 3,000 W and has an integrated storage capacity of 2.4 kWh. With additional AB3000L batteries, the system can be expanded to a total capacity of up to 16.8 kWh.

SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro - for complex PV setups and high power requirements: SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro is designed for larger households looking to combine different PV sources in one high-performance system. The storage system combines direct PV input with up to 8 kW of MPPT capacity and up to 5 kW of AC input, enabling a total PV input of up to 13 kW. In grid-connected operation, it delivers up to 4,000 W of continuous power, while storage capacity can be expanded from 8 kWh to up to 50 kWh. This makes SolarFlow 4000 Mix Pro particularly suitable for larger installations that combine, for example, balcony solar and rooftop PV.

SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ - a high-performance AC storage solution for existing PV infrastructure: SolarFlow 4000 Mix AC+ is specifically designed for AC-side integration into existing solar systems, making it ideal for households looking to add significantly more storage capacity to an existing PV installation. Via the PV-IN port, the system supports up to 5 kW of AC input and is compatible with common inverters. With up to 4,000 W of charging and discharging power and scalable storage capacity from 8 to 50 kWh, it is designed for higher household energy consumption and larger storage requirements.

PowerHub - the central control and connection unit for the entire home energy system: PowerHub is not another storage solution, but the central control hub of the SolarFlow Mix ecosystem. It connects PV generation, SolarFlow Mix storage systems, grid power, backup power and controllable loads such as heat pumps, EV chargers and smart home devices, while centrally coordinating energy flows across the system. Up to three SolarFlow Mix units can be combined into a single system, providing up to 12 kW of continuous power and up to 150 kWh of storage capacity.

Intelligent energy management with HEMS and ZenWave

The SolarFlow storage solutions use Zendure's AI-powered Home Energy Management System (HEMS). It takes into account consumption data, weather forecasts, battery charge level and dynamic electricity prices, among other factors, to automatically optimise charging and discharging and use as much self-generated solar power as possible in the home. In combination with ZenWave, Zendure's dynamic electricity tariff, the storage systems can be charged specifically during low-price periods and the stored energy used later when grid electricity is more expensive.

About Zendure

Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), with R&D and operations centres in Silicon Valley, the Greater Bay Area, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularizing the latest EnergyTech. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

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