Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Metavista3D Inc. (TSXV: DDD) (FSE: E3T) ("Metavista3D" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated August 7, 2026 with arm's length institutional investors Sorbie Bornholm LP and Sorbie Investments LLP (together, "Sorbie" or "investors"), pursuant to which the Company will complete a non-brokered private placement for approximately CDN$6,000,000 (the "Offering") before giving effect to the Sharing Agreement (as defined below), which may result in the Company actually receiving an amount that is greater or less than such notional subscription amount.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to advance commercialization of its glasses-free 3D display technology, including product development and OEM business development, to support its patent portfolio and for general working capital and corporate purposes.

The Offering will consist of the issuance of 18,750,000 units of the Company (each, a "Unit") at a price of CAD$0.32 per Unit, with each Unit comprised of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each, a "Warrant").

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about August 28, 2026, and is subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including negotiation and execution of definitive documentation and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

"This financing gives us the capital to keep building without slowing down," said Dino Minichiello, Interim CEO of Metavista3D. "Sorbie's model lines up with how we think about growth - capital that scales with performance rather than diluting it upfront. We're focused on advancing our glasses-free 3D display platform and the broader human performance applications of our technology, and this partnership supports that work."

"Metavista3D's technology is a remarkable leap forward and a striking experience compared to other 3D tech I've seen. They turn an ordinary screen into true 3D with no glasses or headset, and they have a clear, partner-driven plan to bring it to market. The Sharing Agreement gives them the opportunity to access additional, non-dilutive cash so the team can accelerate growth. This is also a full-circle moment for Sorbie: Founder and CEO Greg Kofford invested in a 3D glasses home unit in the 1990s. We are glad to be back in the 3D space to support Metavista3D as they advance and commercialize," said Whitney Kofford, Managing Director of Sorbie Bornholm.

4,687,500 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Share at an exercise price of CAD$0.44 for a period of three years following the closing date of the Offering. 14,062,500 Warrants shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Share at an exercise per Share that is a 10% premium to the preceding 20-day volume weighted average price from the date of issuance, for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance The Warrants will include an equity blocker provision that prohibits the holder from exercising any portion of the Warrants if such exercise would result in the holder owning more than 9.99% of the Company's outstanding Shares on a partially diluted basis.

Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the notional subscription amount of the Offering is expected to be satisfied in cash or by way of a portfolio of UK government bonds at market value, with the investors assuming all market and foreign exchange risk associated with any such bond portfolio. The Term Sheet contemplates that the parties will enter into an escrow agreement, subscription agreements and warrant documentation in connection with the Offering, and that the Company and the investors will enter into a sharing agreement based on 14,064,698 Shares at a benchmark price of CAD$0.4266 per Share, subject to adjustment in certain circumstances (the "Sharing Agreement"). Any securities delivered into escrow in connection with the Offering are expected to be released from escrow to the investors on closing.

Under the Sharing Agreement, no funds will be immediately available to the Company on closing and no funds will be held in escrow. Instead, the Company's economic interest will be determined in 24 monthly settlement tranches measured against the benchmark price, with the first monthly settlement tranche payable one month after closing occurs. If, at the time of settlement, the applicable settlement price, determined monthly based on the volume-weighted average trading price for the 20 trading days prior to the settlement date, exceeds the benchmark price, the Company will receive more than 100% of the applicable monthly settlement amount on a pro rata basis. If the settlement price is below the benchmark price, the Company will receive less than 100% of the applicable monthly settlement amount on a pro rata basis. In no event will a decline in the settlement price of the Shares result in an increase in the number of Shares issued to the investors. Investors are cautioned that, in the event that Sorbie were to experience adverse financial circumstances, the Company may be exposed to significant risk, as Shares have been issued and there can be no assurance that the anticipated payments under the Sharing Agreement will be fully received. Additional details about the Offering structure will be provided in the closing news release.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering and subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements, all securities to be issued pursuant to the Offering in jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States pursuant to Ontario Securities Commission Rule 72-503 - Distributions Outside Canada will not be subject to any statutory hold period under applicable Canadian securities laws.

The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or available exemptions from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States, or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Sorbie Bornholm LP

Sorbie Bornholm is a global investment firm built on partnership, innovation, and shared success. For over 25 years, Founder and CEO Greg Kofford and his team have provided strategic funding to listed micro, small, and mid-cap growth companies ready to expand to their next stage. Sorbie partners closely with management teams to deliver long-term capital solutions through its Sharing Agreement model, giving issuers access to additional, non-dilutive capital to accelerate growth. Learn more at sorbiebornholm.com.

About Metavista3D

Metavista3D Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary psHolix AG, is developing AI-driven, pseudo-holographic display technologies aimed at enabling glasses-free 3D visualization of spatial content. The Company holds a portfolio of over 20 patents related to this technology. For more information, visit www.metavista3D.com.

Metavista3D's shares are publicly traded and listed in Canada on the TSX-Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol DDD, and on the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and others under the ticker symbol E3T.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated completion and timing of the Offering; the expected terms of the Offering, including the number of Units, Shares and Warrants expected to be issued, the expected timing for the issuance of the Shares and Warrants, the requirement for disinterested shareholder approval in respect of the issuance of certain Warrants, the expected exercise price of the Warrants; the expected terms and operation of the previously announced sharing arrangement, including the 24 monthly settlement tranches, the benchmark price, the timing of the first monthly settlement tranche and the amount of proceeds ultimately available to the Company; the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; the receipt of final approval of the TSXV and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions; and the Company's expectation that additional details about the final Offering structure will be provided in the closing news release.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "intend", "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "may", "will", "plan", "potential" and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions made by management in light of its experience and perception of historical trends.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, without limitation: the possibility that the Offering may not be completed on the terms currently anticipated or at all; the possibility that final TSXV approval, disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of the remaining Warrants or other closing conditions may not be obtained or satisfied when expected or at all; fluctuations in the trading price and trading volume of the Shares; changes to the expected number of securities to be issued under the Offering; changes to the expected terms, timing of issuance or number of Warrants to be issued; changes to the expected terms of the sharing arrangement; risks related to the sharing arrangement and the amount and timing of any proceeds ultimately available to the Company thereunder; the possibility that settlement amounts may be greater or less than the applicable monthly settlement amounts based on the trading price of the Shares; risks that the Company may not receive proceeds in the amount or within the timeframe anticipated or may not be able to apply any proceeds received as currently intended; general capital market conditions; the Company's ability to execute its business and research and development plans; the availability of additional financing on acceptable terms; and other risks and uncertainties disclosed in the Company's continuous disclosure filings available under its profile on SEDAR+.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions that management believes are reasonable at the time such statements are made, including, without limitation: that the Offering will be completed on the terms currently anticipated; that final TSXV approval, disinterested shareholder approval for the issuance of the remaining Warrants and all other closing conditions will be obtained or satisfied; that the Shares and Warrants will be issued in the manner and within the timeframes currently anticipated; that the previously announced sharing arrangement will be implemented and operate in accordance with its terms; that the benchmark price, settlement timing and related settlement mechanics will operate as currently anticipated; that the Company will receive proceeds under the sharing arrangement in the manner currently anticipated; that the Company will be able to deploy any proceeds received in accordance with its business objectives.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied herein. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise such statements except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/309919

Source: Metavista3D, Inc.