Agastya Green Energy Ltd, part of the Anubhav Agarwal Group (AAG), plans to develop an integrated 12 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility in the Orvakal Industrial Area in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh, with an estimated investment of INR 78 billion ($815.8 million). The facility will have 12 GW each of ingot and wafer manufacturing capacity, complementing the company's planned solar cell and module manufacturing operations. Agastya Energy told pv magazine that it is planning 5 GW of solar cell and module manufacturing capacity in two phases. The first phase will comprise 2 GW of cell and module ...

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