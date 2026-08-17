Gaining the Edge Cap Intro Announces Nine-City Cap Intro Series for 2026-2027

Managers registered for the 2027 Global Virtual Cap Intro receive complimentary access to all nine allocator networking events

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Gaining the Edge today announced the schedule for its fourth annual regional cap intro series: nine networking events bringing institutional allocators together with alternative investment managers across North America, Europe, and Asia from October 2026 through April 2027.

The series leads up to the Gaining the Edge Global Virtual Cap Intro 2027, scheduled for May 17-28, 2027. Attendance is free for institutional investors, allocators, and consultants. Managers registered for our virtual cap intro event receive complimentary access to all nine regional events at no additional cost, giving them a full year of allocator networking opportunities.

"An alternative investment event is successful if a significant number of allocators attend, which requires it to be built around what allocators need. Allocators don't want to walk into a room and be swarmed by service providers and managers. They want space to compare notes on managers, weigh strategies against each other, and trade ideas with peers. Excluding service providers and capping manager attendance is what makes that possible," said Don Steinbrugge, Founder and CEO of Gaining the Edge.

2026-2027 Schedule

City Date Richmond, VA October 14, 2026 Singapore October 2026 Hong Kong October 2026 New York November 2026 Washington, D.C. February 2027 Chicago March 2027 Toronto April 2027 Zurich April 2027 London April 2027

Built for candid conversation

The regional cocktail parties are structured to maintain a roughly even split between institutional allocators and alternative investment managers, rather than the crowded field of service providers and managers typical of larger conferences. The result is a relaxed setting where relationships develop over time instead of in a single scheduled meeting.

Turnout has been consistent across both programs. Regional allocator networking events have averaged more than 100 registrants, with over 500 allocator registrations across the series annually. The Gaining the Edge Global Virtual Cap Intro 2026 drew 585 allocator registrations against 220 managers, giving participating managers more than two and a half allocators each to meet with. In a post-event survey from the 2026 event, 96% of allocators indicated they would consider attending again and 85% of investors reported there is a possibility they will allocate capital to at least one manager they met during the event within the next 18 months.

Registration for Gaining the Edge Global Virtual Cap Intro 2027 is open at https://gteconferences.com/.

About Gaining the Edge

Since 2013, Gaining the Edge has connected more than 10,000 alternative investment professionals through its cap intro events, educational webinar series, and hedge fund conferences. Its Global Virtual Cap Intro pairs institutional allocators with alternative investment managers worldwide through one-on-one video meetings over a two-week period. The Gaining the Edge Hedge Fund Educational Webinar Series has produced 41 episodes featuring decision-makers from pensions, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, OCIOs, and institutional consultants. Since its founding, Gaining the Edge has donated more than $3 million to charities benefiting at-risk youth.

Contact Information:

Chas Steinbrugge

chassteinbrugge@gteconferences.com

SOURCE: Gaining the Edge

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/gaining-the-edge-cap-intro-announces-nine-city-cap-intro-series-for-1208109