The Montréal language services agency has developed a dedicated practice for the editorial review of recipe magazines, cookbooks and illustrated lifestyle titles, ensuring accuracy in both text and visual layout before large-scale printing.

Montreal, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Maxime Collins Inc. (maximecollins.ca/en), a Montréal-based language services agency with more than 15 years of experience in translation, revision and proofreading, today announced the launch of a specialized branch dedicated to the editorial verification of recipe magazines and illustrated publications. The new practice combines the agency's expertise in revision, proofreading and print-ready verification to address the specific requirements of culinary and lifestyle publishing.





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"Recipe publications and illustrated books carry a level of detail that leaves no room for approximation, from ingredient quantities and step numbering to captions and layout," said Maxime Collins, president and chief executive officer of Maxime Collins Inc. "We created a dedicated branch so that this type of content receives a review built specifically for how it is produced and printed."

Why Culinary and Illustrated Publishing Requires a Distinct Practice

Recipe magazines and cookbooks combine dense, structured text with a strong visual component. An error in a measurement, a mismatched ingredient list, an inverted step or a caption placed on the wrong image can affect both the reader experience and the credibility of the publication. Unlike digital articles, printed magazines and books cannot be corrected once they have gone to press; a single oversight can require a costly reprint of thousands of copies.

Illustrated lifestyle titles, including books on cooking, gardening and interior design, raise comparable stakes. Text and image must align across every spread, and the review has to account for typography, pagination and the interaction between words and visuals, not the wording alone.

Recent Editorial Projects

The new branch draws on recent editorial work carried out by the agency's team, including revision and proofreading on recipe magazines published under the Trois fois par jour brand, the cookbooks Tes premières recettes by Marilou (volumes 1 and 2), the gardening title Dans mon jardin: récoltez enfin l'abondance by Jean-Martin Fortier, and the interior design book À la maison: intérieurs intemporels et élégants by Audrée Kemp Bélanger.

What the Branch Offers

The specialized branch simplifies the review process by combining linguistic revision, proofreading and print-ready verification for publishers, editors and marketing teams working on culinary and illustrated projects. Its scope covers the review of recipe text and structure, the verification of captions and visual alignment, bilingual revision in French and English, and a final print-ready check on layout files before they go to press. The branch supports both periodical publishing, such as recurring recipe magazines, and single-edition books.

Availability

The specialized verification branch is now open to publishers and marketing teams working on culinary and illustrated titles. Interested parties can learn more about the agency's revision, proofreading and print-ready verification services at maximecollins.ca/en/services.

About Maxime Collins Inc.

Established more than 15 years ago, Maxime Collins Inc. (maximecollins.ca/en) is a Montréal-based language services agency specializing in translation, revision and proofreading. The agency works with private companies, marketing agencies, banks, law firms, government bodies and cultural organizations to translate, revise and adapt their written content. The agency's expertise spans professional translation and post-editing, linguistic revision, proofreading of print-ready material and web verification, with a strong focus on marketing, financial and human resources content.

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Source: Sitegrow