- First ETF to be Listed on the CSE -

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE" or "the Exchange") today welcomed the listing of the Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund (the "Fund"). The Fund becomes the first exchange-traded fund ("ETF") to be listed on the Exchange and its units begin trading today under the symbol CPIF.

The Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund offers income and total return potential through a unique strategy that is designed to take advantage of compelling investment opportunities in both traditional and non-traditional infrastructure companies. The "Core" portfolio is invested in high-quality, leading infrastructure companies with relatively predictable long-term revenue and cash flow streams, while offering the potential for inflation protection. The "Plus" component offers supplemental exposure to companies outside of traditional infrastructure businesses that are positioned to meaningfully benefit from evolving growth trends and an accelerated investment cycle.

"The listing of the Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund is a landmark event for the CSE," said Stuart Schady, the Exchange's Vice President, Business Development. "The Fund is the first ETF to list on the Exchange, effectively leveling the playing field with other exchanges and enabling us to better meet the needs and expectations of both issuers and investors. We look forward to listing many more ETFs in the future."

"Launching the Caldwell-Lazard CorePlus Infrastructure Fund as the first ETF listed on the CSE is a significant milestone for our firm and a testament to the support of our investors," said Brendan Caldwell, President and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. "We're excited to open the door to a broader community of investors seeking access to the infrastructure opportunities shaping global economies for decades to come."

About the Canadian Securities Exchange:

The Canadian Securities Exchange is a rapidly growing exchange invested in working with entrepreneurs, innovators and disruptors to access public capital markets in Canada. The Exchange's efficient operating model, advanced technology and competitive fee structure help its listed issuers of all sectors and sizes minimize their cost of capital and enhance global liquidity.

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The CSE offers global investors access to an innovative collection of growing and mature companies and funds.

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Source: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)