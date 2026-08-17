Bigben Interactive: BIGBEN: OPENING JUDGMENT OF ACCELERATED SAFEGUARD PROCEEDING

Lesquin, 17 August 2026, 6:00 pm

OPENING JUDGMENT OF ACCELERATED

SAFEGUARD PROCEEDING

Lesquin, August 17, 2026 - Bigben Interactive (ISIN FR0000074072) (the "Company") announces that the Commercial Court of Lille Métropole (the "Court") has approved the opening of an accelerated safeguard proceeding for its benefit, by judgment of August 17, 2026, pursuant to Articles L. 628-1 et seq. of the Commercial Code (the "Accelerated Safeguard Proceedings").

This two-month procedure, which may be extended by an additional two months by the Court, is intended to enable the implementation of the Company's financial restructuring plan, as described in the Company's press release of August 4, 2026.

Under the supervision of the judicial administrators appointed by the Court, the Company's creditors and shareholders will be invited to vote on the proposed safeguard plan, within the framework of classes of affected parties, before the Court rules on the adoption of the draft plan.

The Accelerated Safeguard Proceeding concerns solely the financial debt of the Company and has no impact on the relations of the Company with its operational partners (in particular its suppliers).

The Company will inform the market of the next steps in its financial restructuring and in particular of the timetable for the operations to be carried out under the Accelerated Safeguard Proceeding.

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Disclaimer

This press release has been prepared for information purposes only and should not be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell securities or related financial instruments. Nor does it constitute, and should not be treated as, investment advice. It does not take into account the investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs of any recipient. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the information contained in this document. It should not be relied upon by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed in this document are subject to change without notice.

Forward-looking statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "may", "assume", "plan", "intend to", "will", "should", "estimate", "risk" and/or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding the Company's current intentions, beliefs or expectations, in particular concerning the Company's plans, objectives, assumptions, expectations, outlook and forecasts, and statements regarding other future events or prospects. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations, intentions or forecasts regarding future events, based on currently available information and the assumptions made by the Company.

The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. All subsequent forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, attributable to the Company or to persons acting on the Company's behalf, including but not limited to press releases (including on the Company's website), reports and other communications, are expressly and fully qualified by the cautionary statements contained in this press release.





ABOUT BIGBEN INTERACTIVE







REVENUE IFRS 2025-2026

€284.5 million











WORKFORCE

Over 1,300 employees











INTERNATIONAL

31 subsidiaries and a distribution network in more than 100 countries

www.bigben-group.com



Bigben is a European player in video game publishing, the design and distribution of mobile and gaming accessories, and audio-video products. Renowned for its innovation capabilities and creativity, the group aims to become one of the European leaders in each of its markets.







Company listed on Euronext Paris, Compartment B - Index: CAC Mid & Small - Eligible for long-only SRD

ISIN: FR0000074072; Reuters: BIGPA; Bloomberg: BIGFP







PRESS CONTACT: Cap Value - Gilles Broquelet gbroquelet@capvalue.fr - +33 1 80 81 50 00

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