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PR Newswire
17.08.2026 19:42 Uhr
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Paladone WeCool Toys: Minecraft and Harry Potter inspire new creative play ranges from WeCool Toys

POINT PLEASANT, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fans of Minecraft and Harry Potter will soon be able to bring their favorite worlds to life with brand-new creative play ranges from WeCool Toys.

Following new licensing agreements with the two iconic brands, the company has developed collections packed with compounds, slime, crafts and sensory play.

Launching globally for Fall/Winter 2026, the ranges combine hands-on creativity with imaginative play, giving fans new ways to create, play and collect.

The Minecraft range is led by WeCool's Butter Cloudz compound platform, including the Creeper Cube. The kit includes a lime-scented compound complete with bingsu bead mix-ins, interactive accessories and molds inspired by the game's iconic blocky world.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter fans can recreate magical moments with slime-based kits inspired by the wizarding world. The range includes a cauldron-style slime set and potion-making experiences inspired by fan favorites including Polyjuice Potion, Love Potion and Felix Felicis ("Liquid Luck"), alongside a Hedwig-inspired 3D sticker and card maker.

Jeff Osnato, President of WeCool Toys, commented:

"Adding Minecraft and Harry Potter marks a significant milestone for WeCool. These partnerships allow us to bring our core strength in compounds and creative play to two of the most engaged global fanbases.

"We've developed ranges that stay true to what fans love while bringing something genuinely new to the category. By combining our expertise with globally recognized licenses, we're giving retailers new, standout products that we believe will resonate with consumers."

The new ranges will launch globally for Fall/Winter 2026 and will be available from leading retailers.

About WeCool:

WeCool Toys Inc. is a global designer and manufacturer of innovative toys, compounds, crafts and sensory products. With end-to-end capabilities spanning concept development through to global distribution, the company has launched thousands of products across more than 35 countries. WeCool is focused on redefining creative play through innovation, speed to market and category-leading product experiences.

WeCool is the sister company of Paladone, a global leader in licensed and non-licensed toys, games, gifts and branded merchandise. Together, the two companies combine creative innovation, manufacturing expertise and global retail reach to deliver market-leading products to consumers around the world.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/minecraft-and-harry-potter-inspire-new-creative-play-ranges-from-wecool-toys-302853106.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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