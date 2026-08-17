Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Twenty Mile Metals Inc. (TSXV: MILE) (the "Company") announces that Thomas Lamb, Chief Executive Officer and director of the Company, and Ivan Riabov, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, have both voluntarily resigned from their positions with the Company, effective immediately, to focus on other business opportunities.

The Company also announces the appointment of Chris Beltgens as Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Beltgens has served as a director of the Company and will continue to serve in that capacity.

Mr. Beltgens brings more than 15 years of financial experience in the E&P and mining sector, spanning both industry and capital markets. He currently serves as a director of several private and public junior resource companies and was formerly based in London in Corporate Finance with GMP Securities Europe and Tristone Capital.

In addition, the Company announces the appointment of Rakesh Malhotra as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Malhotra is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 30 years of senior financial and corporate experience. He has extensive experience serving as Chief Financial Officer and senior financial advisor to Canadian publicly listed companies, particularly in the mining and mineral exploration sector. His experience includes financial reporting, corporate finance, regulatory compliance, governance, mergers and acquisitions, and capital markets transactions.

About Twenty Mile Metals Inc.

Twenty Mile Metals Inc. is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company advancing precious-metals and critical minerals projects in British Columbia.

Neither the TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein is considered "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements with regard to the Company's management, operations and potential strategic opportunities. These statements address future events and conditions and are reliant on assumptions made by the Company's management, and so involve inherent risks and uncertainties, as disclosed in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, and the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information, actual results could differ from those currently projected. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Twenty Mile Metals Inc.