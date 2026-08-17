Jeff Martin Auctioneers to Conduct Sabine Mining Company Absolute Auction

Major Fleet of Mining and Heavy Equipment to Sell October 27 in Hallsville, TX

HALLSVILLE, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Jeff Martin Auctioneers, in collaboration with The Sabine Mining Company, will conduct the Sabine Mining Company Absolute Auction on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. CT. The auction will take place at 6501 Farm Road 968 West, Hallsville, TX with live and online bidding available.

The absolute auction will offer an extensive selection of mining, earthmoving, heavy haul, water, and support equipment from The Sabine Mining Company's Hallsville operation. All assets will sell to the highest bidder, regardless of price.

Among the featured assets are a fleet of Caterpillar 785D rigid-frame haul trucks, Caterpillar D10 and D9 dozers, a 2016 Caterpillar 18M motor grader, two Caterpillar 730 articulated fuel and lube trucks, and a 2019 Komatsu PC2000 hydraulic excavator. Additional heavy equipment, water trucks, and surplus parts will also be included in the auction.

The October event continues Jeff Martin Auctioneers' relationship with The Sabine Mining Company. In 2024, Jeff Martin Auctioneers managed the sale of the "Yellow Rose of Texas," a Marion 8200 dragline, an Easi-Miner 1224 continuous surface miner, 2 Caterpillar D11 dozers, pumps, and related mining equipment.

"We are proud to continue working alongside The Sabine Mining Company to bring this exceptional fleet to the global marketplace," said Jeff Martin, CEO of Jeff Martin Auctioneers. "This absolute auction will provide mining companies, contractors, and equipment buyers with a significant opportunity to acquire well-maintained, production-class equipment through a transparent and competitive sales process."

The auction is expected to attract buyers from the mining, aggregates, construction, earthmoving, and heavy-haul industries throughout the United States and internationally.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to review the auction catalog, complete bidder registration, and make arrangements to inspect the equipment before auction day. Buyers may participate live at the Hallsville auction site or bid online through Jeff Martin Auctioneers' bidding platform at JeffMartinAuctioneers.com.

Auction Information:

Sabine Mining Company Absolute Auction

Tuesday, October 27, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. CT

6501 Farm Road 968 West, Hallsville, TX 75650

Complete auction details, equipment listings, inspection information, and bidder registration will be available at www.jeffmartinauctioneers.com.

About Jeff Martin Auctioneers

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc. is a leading auction company specializing in mining, heavy construction, agricultural, transportation, crane, and industrial equipment. Through its expanding network of locations and services across the United States, the company provides comprehensive auction and asset-management solutions to individual sellers, contractors, corporations, financial institutions, government agencies, and equipment dealers. Jeff Martin Auctioneers is committed to delivering exceptional value through honesty, integrity, professionalism, and superior customer service.

Media Contact:

Peter Gehres, COO

Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

844.450.6200

Marketing@jeffmartinauctioneers.com

SOURCE: Jeff Martin Auctioneers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/jeff-martin-auctioneers-to-conduct-sabine-mining-company-absolute-auct-1207571