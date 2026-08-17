RealEstateBuyer.ca: Toronto Realtor Sam Kamra Says Some Homeowners Planning to Sell Within 3 Years Should Consider Selling Now and Renting Instead

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / For Greater Toronto Area homeowners who already plan to sell within the next two to three years, waiting for property values to climb may not be the safest financial strategy. While traditional real estate advice often encourages holding property through market fluctuations, experienced Toronto Realtor Sam Kamra points out that selling sooner and renting temporarily could protect equity and leave property owners in a far stronger position. Homeowners evaluating their options can also review his official profiles on RE/MAX Millennium, Agent Pronto, and RateMyAgent.

His position is notably cautious for someone whose core business relies on real estate transactions. Kamra believes the GTA housing correction still has further to run across several key sectors, expecting underperforming property segments to remain under pressure before finding a sustainable floor.

"Real estate is how I make my living, so I'm probably not the person people expect to hear saying that owning isn't necessarily the best financial decision right now," Kamra states. "I'm not telling every homeowner to sell. I'm saying that if someone already knows they're probably selling within two or three years, they should run the numbers today instead of automatically assuming their property will be worth more simply because they waited."

While other market analysts present more optimistic scenarios, Kamra's argument centers on the reality that headline sales figures do not yet capture the full weight of economic pressure compounding underneath the surface.

Household Financial Stress and the Impact of High Leverage

A major factor influencing the GTA housing market is the growing financial strain on property owners. Many homeowners who historically maintained clean credit profiles are now struggling to carry substantial mortgage balances alongside elevated daily expenses. Accumulating consumer debt, vehicle financing, revolving credit lines, and rising property taxes are compounding monthly carrying costs.

This risk extends across all demographics and income brackets. High-income households that took on significant leverage during periods of inexpensive credit are now vulnerable as mortgages renew at current rates. The core challenge with debt leverage is that while it feels manageable when valuations appreciate, it rapidly works against the owner when property values stagnate or drop.

For a deeper look at alternative financing structures and private lending considerations when conventional options tighten, review the detailed private mortgage guide for Canadian homeowners. As noted on his Vaughan real estate agent page, navigating complex credit setups requires proactive planning.

Financial distress does not immediately show up on the MLS database. Property owners typically exhaust personal savings, credit cards, and secondary loan channels before reaching the point where selling becomes mandatory. Consequently, ongoing financial pressures will continue filtering into the resale market over an extended period rather than resolving overnight. Additional context on regional housing dynamics and financial risk management can be found on SamKamra.org and SamKamra.co.

Rising Power of Sale Proceedings and Motivated Inventory

Another key indicator shaping market conditions is the growth in Power of Sale listings across Ontario. Under Ontario's mortgage enforcement framework, lenders can initiate a power of sale to recover outstanding principal when a borrower defaults on loan terms.

Unlike standard home sellers who can pull their listing off the market if an offer falls short of expectations, institutional and private lenders are legally obligated and focused primarily on capital recovery. While distressed properties do not dominate overall inventory, their steady presence creates motivated seller competition and establishes lower comparable sales prices that impact surrounding property values.

"Normal sellers can look at the market and decide they don't like the price, so they take the house off the market and wait," Kamra explains. "A lender dealing with a mortgage default has a different problem. Eventually, they need to recover their money."

Because mortgage legal enforcement takes months to process, distressed inventory enters the market gradually. Those seeking immediate alternatives during market shifts can explore direct cash home sale solutions for expedited transitions.

Out-of-Province Migration and Evolving Demographics

Another noticeable trend across active transactions involves homeowners selling prior to relocating outside Ontario or Canada entirely, with some stating they have no immediate plans to return.

While individual client experiences do not represent national migration statistics, the frequency of these occurrences highlights changing homeownership dynamics. While population growth has historically supported baseline housing demand, immigration alone does not automatically equate to immediate purchasing power. Prospective buyers still require sufficient income, pristine credit profiles, substantial down payments, and confidence to purchase properties at current price levels.

"Canada is competing with the rest of the world for people and capital," notes Kamra. "We can't simply assume that everyone who comes here will stay here forever or that every new resident will eventually become a homeowner at today's prices."

Evolving remote work structures and global mobility have given professionals and entrepreneurs greater flexibility when deciding where to allocate their wealth and build their lives.

Relationship Changes and Unplanned Listing Conversations

Relationship breakdowns are also appearing more frequently in listing conversations. Situations involving separation or divorce often require turning a long-term primary residence into a time-sensitive transaction.

When a couple separates, maintaining two separate households creates an immediate financial strain. Circumstances such as job changes, business difficulties, and family restructurings reinforce why local housing markets cannot be measured exclusively through headline price statistics.

"Real estate doesn't operate separately from people's lives," Kamra says. "Financial problems, relationship changes, employment issues, and business difficulties eventually show up in housing transactions."

Shifts Within the Real Estate Industry

Changing conditions are also altering the real estate profession itself. Data from the Real Estate Council of Ontario reflects a noticeable decline in active registrants compared to peak years, alongside fewer new license applications.

Slower transaction cycles highlight the hidden overhead costs agents assume when bringing a property to market. Professional staging, high-end photography, cinematic video production, targeted digital campaigns, and media distribution require significant upfront capital before a sale closes. Industry professionals across the GTA-including top local agents like Danielle Desjardins, who also maintains a profile on Royal LePage Signature Realty-frequently emphasize the importance of strategic positioning, effective pricing, and comprehensive marketing to navigate these changing market conditions successfully.

In competitive conditions, staging expenses can easily exceed $10,000, accompanied by thousands more in media production and advertising. If a property remains unsold, those upfront expenses represent direct losses absorbed by the agent. After factoring in marketing costs, brokerage splits, and administrative overhead, gross commission figures can shrink considerably. While agent numbers do not directly dictate home prices, they reflect how significantly the operational environment has changed compared to past boom cycles.

Pre-Construction Condos Present a Serious Mathematical Challenge

The GTA pre-construction condominium market faces particularly complex headwinds. For years, buyers purchased pre-construction units with the intention of assigning the contract before final closing or securing long-term tenant coverage upon completion. That strategy relies heavily on continuous asset appreciation.

Consider a hypothetical buyer who signed a pre-construction contract for $900,000 and paid a 20% deposit ($180,000). If the completed unit appraises at $600,000 upon occupancy, the valuation gap reaches $300,000.

Surrendering the $180,000 deposit still leaves a $120,000 shortfall, excluding land transfer taxes, development charges, legal costs, and closing adjustments.

"The easy assignment market we saw during the boom is essentially gone from what I'm seeing in Ontario," says Kamra. "You can't fix bad mathematics by offering a bigger commission. A new buyer is going to ask why they should assume an old contract at a much higher price when they may be able to buy a comparable resale property for substantially less."

When a strategy relies entirely on rising prices before final closing, appraisal shortfalls quickly create severe exposure for purchasers. Current platform availability and market listings can be cross-referenced directly on Listing.ca.

Evaluating Renting as a Smart Financial Strategy

Evaluating renting requires looking past the long-standing belief that tenant payments are simply lost money. A clear financial calculation distinguishes between mortgage principal-which builds equity-and non-recoverable carrying costs.

Non-recoverable costs include mortgage interest, property taxes, structural insurance, maintenance, emergency repairs, and ongoing condo fees. When property values decline or plateau, these carrying costs represent unrecoverable financial outflows.

Homeowners planning to sell within three years should compare their total non-recoverable ownership costs against the annual cost of leasing a similar home. In many GTA neighborhoods, renting a comparable residence costs noticeably less each month than carrying that same property with a substantial mortgage. The monthly capital saved can be preserved, deployed into liquid investments, or used to eliminate outstanding higher-interest debt.

Evaluating the Risks of Selling Early

Selling a property and transitioning to renting carries its own set of trade-offs. If the GTA market experiences unexpected rapid appreciation over the next three years, an owner who sells today risks missing out on equity gains and facing higher entry prices if they choose to re-enter later.

"There is no decision without risk," Kamra emphasizes. "The important thing is to run both scenarios instead of assuming that owning automatically wins."

An owner who delays an inevitable move could absorb further price adjustments while continuing to pay mortgage interest, property taxes, maintenance, and carrying costs. Homeowners should always consult qualified legal, accounting, and financial planning professionals before finalizing decisions regarding property assets and sale proceeds.

Long-Term Homeownership vs. Short-Term Investment

Real estate decisions depend heavily on timeline and core intent. Purchasing or holding a property you can comfortably afford for 10, 15, or 20 years provides community stability, personal autonomy over your living space, and insulation from short-term market fluctuations. Long-term homeownership remains a cornerstone of personal security.

"If someone loves their home, can comfortably afford it, and wants their family living there for the next 15 years, I wouldn't tell them to sell because I think prices might decline over the next couple of years," Kamra clarifies. "That's a home first and an investment second."

However, holding an unwanted property solely as a short-term speculative asset carries distinct risks. For ongoing commentary and insights into market timing, follow Sam Kamra's blog or explore additional resources on SamKamra.net.

Homeowners Planning to Sell Should Run the Numbers Today

The takeaway for GTA homeowners who expect to move within two to three years is to run a thorough financial comparison today.

Calculate your complete ownership costs-interest, taxes, maintenance, fees, and insurance-and measure them against leasing an equivalent residence. Factor in current equity, evaluate potential valuation scenarios, and assess how liquidity aligns with your broader financial goals.

"My personal view is that Toronto and the GTA still have more correcting to do before we reach a sustainable bottom," Kamra concludes. "If you're holding a property you already expect to sell within three years because you assume it has to be worth more by then, that's a completely different conversation. Sometimes the smartest real estate decision isn't buying another property or holding onto one because that's what everyone has always told you to do. Sometimes it's having liquidity, lowering your obligations, and being patient enough to wait for the next opportunity."

For personalized advisory services, strategic market evaluation, or direct property acquisition options across the GTA, connect directly with Sam Kamra at RE/MAX Millennium Real Estate.

Media Contact Information

Sam Kamra

info@realestatebuyer.ca

SOURCE: RealEstateBuyer.ca

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/toronto-realtor-sam-kamra-says-some-homeowners-planning-to-sell-within-3-years-should-c-1208398