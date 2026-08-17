Payward, Inc., a unified financial infrastructure platform advancing an open global financial system and the parent company of Kraken, has been selected to participate in Project Glasswing, and is actively incorporating Claude Mythos 5 into its defensive cybersecurity work. Project Glasswing is Anthropic's initiative to secure the world's most critical software for the AI era, partnering with organizations responsible for the infrastructure billions of people depend on.

Anthropic formed the initiative after observing that AI models could surpass all but the most skilled humans at finding and exploiting software vulnerabilities. Partners have surfaced thousands of high or critical-severity security flaws since the program launched in April 2026. Capabilities like these will spread, and Anthropic built the program so cybersecurity teams can enhance their defensive stance.

Payward's access follows the US government's decision to allow Mythos 5 to reach US organizations that operate and defend critical infrastructure, a track that has grown since Project Glasswing launched to include leaders in technology and finance. Selection gives Payward's security division early access to the same class of model, sharpening its ability to combat sophisticated software vulnerabilities and protect millions of customers across the globe.

For Payward, this builds on a security practice that predates it by more than a decade. The company has held ISO 27001 and SOC 2 certifications for years and pays independent researchers through a long-running bug bounty program. Inside the company, dedicated red and blue teams work constantly against each other, the red team probing Payward's systems the way a real attacker would, the blue team detecting, containing and hardening against what it finds, so the platform's defenses are being built and rebuilt every day. The intel Mythos surfaces will feed directly into that existing security program. And because Payward is an organization that heavily values open source contribution, it plans to share any third-party findings with the relevant project maintainers to make the entire crypto ecosystem stronger.

"Security has always been an unfair game. An attacker needs to find one flaw. A defender has to find all of them, first, every single day. Frontier AI is the first thing that flips that asymmetry. A model can read every line of code the way an attacker would, at machine scale, so we find the flaw before anyone can build the exploit," said Arjun Sethi, Co-CEO of Payward. "Millions of people run their financial lives on our infrastructure, and what we find in the shared open source code beneath it goes back upstream, so the entire ecosystem hardens with us. Defense has to compound as fast as offense. Anything slower is losing."

In practice, this means Payward will use Mythos 5 to scan all Payward environments for vulnerabilities. Findings move straight into the security program's existing triage and remediation pipeline, where they are verified, prioritized and fixed alongside everything the red and blue teams and the bug bounty program surface. Because Payward heavily values open source contributions, flaws found in third-party open source software will be reported upstream to project maintainers under standard responsible disclosure practices, so the fix reaches everyone who builds on that code.

For more information on Project Glasswing, visit anthropic.com/glasswing.

What is Payward announcing today?

Payward has joined Project Glasswing, Anthropic's initiative to secure the world's most critical software. Payward's security team is using Claude Mythos 5, Anthropic's most capable model for defensive cybersecurity, to find and fix vulnerabilities across all Payward environments.

Findings feed into Payward's existing security program, and flaws discovered in third-party open source code will be reported to project maintainers under responsible disclosure practices.

Why does this matter?

AI models can now find software vulnerabilities faster than nearly any human, and that capability will eventually reach attackers. Project Glasswing puts it in defenders' hands first.

Payward operates always-on financial infrastructure serving millions of customers across the world, the kind of system that draws sophisticated adversaries. Frontier AI defense models directly strengthen the platforms people trust with their assets.

And because Payward reports open source fixes back to the community, the work hardens shared code across the entire crypto ecosystem, benefiting platforms and customers well beyond Payward.

About Payward:

Payward, Inc. is a unified financial infrastructure platform that powers a family of products advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation.

At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, Bitnomial, and CF Benchmarks.

Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience.

For more information about Payward, please visit www.payward.com.

These materials are for general information purposes only and are not investment advice or a recommendation or solicitation to buy, sell, stake or hold any cryptoasset or to engage in any specific trading strategy. Kraken will not undertake efforts to increase the value of any cryptoasset that you buy. Some crypto products and markets are unregulated, and you may not be protected by government compensation and/or regulatory protection schemes. The unpredictable nature of the cryptoasset markets can lead to loss of funds. Tax may be payable on any return and/or on any increase in the value of your cryptoassets and you should seek independent advice on your taxation position.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260817253386/en/

Contacts:

Media contact

Lauren Post

press@payward.com