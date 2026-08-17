Eternity Founders Mohamad Al-Shami and Omar Abu Ghoush Announce US$1 Million Valuation

The Jordanian education technology company will use the funding to expand its platform, strengthen its university and scholarship database, and support international growth.

Eternity announces a US$1 million company valuation following the completion of its pre-seed funding round as the education technology company prepares to expand its AI-powered higher education platform.

AMMAN, JORDAN / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Eternity, an education technology company developing an AI-powered platform for students navigating higher education, has announced that the company has reached a US$1 million valuation following the completion of its pre-seed funding round.

Founded by Mohamad Al-Shami and Omar Abu Ghoush, Eternity completed the funding round with the backing of a private investor. The investment amount and commercial terms of the transaction have not been publicly disclosed.

The announcement represents a corporate milestone for Eternity as the company prepares to introduce its platform to students and continue the development of its education technology.

Eternity is developing a digital platform designed to bring several stages of the higher education journey into one environment. The platform combines university discovery, scholarship information, application resources, relocation support and AI-assisted educational guidance.

Students researching higher education opportunities internationally often rely on multiple university websites, scholarship databases, application portals and other sources to gather the information required to make decisions. Eternity is developing its platform to organize several of these processes within a connected digital system.

The platform includes university and scholarship discovery tools intended to help students research opportunities according to their academic interests, preferences and individual circumstances.

At the center of Eternity's technology is Sage, an AI-powered guidance feature being developed to assist students as they research higher education opportunities. Sage is designed to provide personalized information based on details provided by individual students and to help users navigate different stages of the education process.

Following the completion of the pre-seed funding round, Eternity plans to continue product development, expand its university and scholarship database, develop relationships with educational institutions and prepare the platform for broader international availability.

The US$1 million valuation comes during Eternity's early development stage and reflects the terms associated with the company's pre-seed financing. The company is being developed from Jordan with an international focus and is designed to support students researching higher education opportunities across different countries.

Eternity plans to continue expanding the platform following its initial launch, including the development of additional tools and resources intended to support students throughout the higher education process.

About Eternity

Eternity is an education technology company founded by Mohamad Al-Shami and Omar Abu Ghoush. The company is developing an AI-powered platform designed to simplify the higher education journey by bringing together university discovery, scholarship information, application resources, AI-assisted guidance and relocation support within a connected digital experience.

Eternity is being developed with an international focus to help students research and navigate higher education opportunities.

For more information, visit Eternity's official website.

Media Contact

Organization: Eternity

Contact Person Name: Mohamad Al-Shami

Website: https://studyeternity.com/

Email: team@studyeternity.com

City: Amman

Country: Jordan

SOURCE: Eternity

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/eternity-founders-mohamad-al-shami-and-omar-abu-ghoush-announce-us1-mi-1208406