Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - SuperOne, an AI-native fan engagement company for sports and entertainment, today announced the launch of its next-generation platform. The platform is built on enterprise-grade artificial intelligence infrastructure and supports fan engagement across multiple languages and markets.





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The platform uses artificial intelligence to help clubs, creators and brands connect with fans and build online communities.

The Thesis

Fan engagement is a large market that remains underserved online. Stadiums sell out and broadcast rights command high values, while the digital fan experience is often generic and one-directional, giving clubs, creators and brands limited ways to connect directly with fans.

The platform places AI at the centre of the product rather than treating it as an add-on feature. The platform is designed to recognise individual fans, operate in multiple languages, adapt to user preferences, and give clubs, creators and brands tools to build communities and businesses around their fan bases.

The Voices

"Artificial intelligence will become the operating system of digital experiences," said David Dybman, Chief Communication & Media Officer of SuperOne. "At SuperOne, we are building our platform with AI at its core. We see this as the technology foundation for the future of sports and entertainment."

"What we are building is larger than a product cycle. It is the AI era of fan engagement, and SuperOne intends to define it," said Zulema Vazquez Rey, Executive Director of SuperOne. "The technology now inside our platform is a foundation for how we plan to grow. We see this launch as the first milestone in a longer roadmap."

David Dybman, Chief Communication & Media Officer, said: "The combination of SuperOne's fan engagement platform and its AI capabilities represents a significant opportunity."

"SuperOne is building AI into the very core of its platform," added Paul Young, Chief Executive Officer of Digital One Solutions. "This gives SuperOne a strong technical foundation for fan engagement."

The Road Ahead

SuperOne calls this the first milestone of a long-term AI strategy: the foundation stone for its next generation of products and a global expansion across the sports and entertainment markets. Its focus for the next phase is to expand the platform across additional sports and entertainment markets.

SuperOne At A Glance

What AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports & entertainment Website super.one Technology Enterprise-grade artificial intelligence infrastructure supporting multilingual, multi-market fan engagement Execution Dedicated AI research & engineering unit - LLMs, multilingual AI, automation, video generation Leadership Zulema Vazquez Rey (Executive Director) · David Dybman, CCMO

About SuperOne

SuperOne is an AI-native gamified fan engagement platform for sports and entertainment. The company combines interactive experiences, creator communities and enterprise AI technologies to create a new generation of intelligent digital experiences connecting fans, creators and brands worldwide - because being a fan should feel as good online as it does in the stands. Visit super.one.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency