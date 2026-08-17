Joe Rettman and Young Warriors Program Commit to Supporting Young Men through Mentorship

Global organization is devoted to developing leadership skills and resiliency

RANDOLPH, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / Joe Rettman, president of NEI General Contracting , announced today his unwavering support for Young Warriors Global, a California-based nonprofit that supports and mentors young men, guiding them through life's complexities and empowering them to achieve their fullest potential. Rettman leads the group's fundraising committee among other volunteer initiatives.

There are 153 million orphans in this world, with over a million in Mexico alone, and 18 million American kids growing up without a father in the home. For more than a decade, Young Warriors has worked with young people facing some of life's toughest challenges. What began in Los Angeles mentoring boys growing up without fathers has grown into a global mission serving orphaned and vulnerable youth. Today, the organization is building a repeatable model that helps children rebuild confidence, purpose, resilience, and personal responsibility through mentorship, local leadership development, and the Young Heroes Playbook curriculum.

Young Warriors believes every child deserves more than survival; they deserve to discover who they are and the future they're capable of becoming. By restoring identity first, its team helps young people rewrite the story they believe about themselves, creating lasting change that can impact families and communities for generations. Its long-term vision is to train and certify local leaders so the work can continue.

"Young Warriors is more than a charity; it's a mission that I'm proud to support because I've experienced what it's like to lose a father at a young age," said Joe Rettman, President, NEI General Contracting. "Across the U.S. and Mexico, Young Warriors is changing the lives of thousands of young boys every year, ensuring they have mentorship and guidance to choose the right path: a path of resourcefulness, inspiration, and optimism, three cornerstones within the Warriors Compass. Immersing myself in this mission has been the opportunity of a lifetime."

Young Warriors is a global movement with two living bases. Los Angeles, where the work was forged and where it's still active across multiple schools and districts, and Jalisco, Mexico, where it works in partnership with DIF (Mexico's federal family services) and a growing network of Casa Hogars. Volunteers like Rettman help to expand the mission into communities across the U.S. and beyond.

"We would like to thank Joe for helping Young Warriors navigate its mission over the years, supporting our organization through strategic guidance, program development, and overseeing the Fundraising Committee," said Jason Hill, founder, Young Warriors Global. "We look forward to continuing our important work together with leaders like Joe on the ground."

For more information and to learn how you can get involved, please contact Jason Hill or visit https://youngwarriorsglobal.com/index.html .

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About NEI General Contracting

NEI is a privately held company committed to affordable housing with extensive experience in ground-up, moderate rehab, elderly, veteran, historic rehab, historic tax credit and tax credit projects.

The company provides a full spectrum of general contracting and construction management services to clients throughout the United States. NEI has three regional offices, to help better serve its clients: Boston to serve the Northeast, Florida to serve the Southeast, and Texas to serve the Southwest.

Founded in 1998 on the principles of integrity and diligence, we have opened the door to over 37,000 newly homed and hopeful families, giving them a chance for a better quality of life. For more information, please visit www.neigc.com .

Media Contact

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SOURCE: NEI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/joe-rettman-and-young-warriors-program-commit-to-supporting-young-men-through-mentorshi-1208337