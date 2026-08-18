Economic Mobility Center Names Megan Aghazadian Chief Executive Officer

Former Texas Education Agency deputy commissioner will guide EMC's continued growth across Dallas County and other Texas regions; founder Eric Ban transitions to Founder and Chief Innovation Officer

DALLAS, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / The Economic Mobility Center (EMC) today named Megan Aghazadian its Chief Executive Officer, effective Aug. 10, 2026.

Aghazadian's appointment is the next step in an intentional leadership transition as EMC expands its impact in Dallas County and its support for regional partners across Texas. EMC sought a leader who could build on the team's work, turn what the organization has learned into a model that can be applied across regions, develop its people, strengthen operations, and deepen the partnerships that make the work possible.

"The board was deliberate in seeking a leader who could build on EMC's strong foundation while preparing the organization for sustained growth," said EMC Board Chair Anne Motsenbocker. "Megan brings the strategic focus, operational discipline, and commitment to people that this moment requires."

Aghazadian brings 20 years of experience building organizations and advancing systems change in education and economic mobility. As Deputy Commissioner of Operations at the Texas Education Agency, she helped align a large, complex agency and Texas' 20 Education Service Centers around shared statewide priorities. Most recently, as Co-Founder and Principal of Loom Consulting, she worked with school districts, higher education institutions, nonprofits, and philanthropy across Texas to translate strategy into action.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with our talented team to build on EMC's strong foundation and to lead the organization as we further scale our impact outside Dallas County," said Aghazadian.

"I'm excited to work with Megan as we build on what EMC has learned and expand our impact for students and communities," said EMC founder Dr. Eric J. Ban.

Ban will transition to Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, focusing on innovation, organizational growth, and supporting Dallas College's innovation agenda.

About the Economic Mobility Center

The Economic Mobility Center is a mission-driven nonprofit formed by Commit Partnership and Dallas College. EMC works to transform regional systems so that more young people, particularly those who have been historically underserved, can move successfully from middle school through postsecondary education and into sustainable-wage careers. Learn more at economicmobilitycenter.org.

Media Contact

Asad Ali

Enterprise Marketing Manager

Asad.Ali@economicmobilitycenter.org

SOURCE: Economic Mobility Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/economic-mobility-center-names-megan-aghazadian-chief-executive-officer-1208399