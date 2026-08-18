Transaction Network Services (TNS), a global leader in managed network and payment solutions, today announced the appointment of Michael Johnson as Global Managing Director for its Payments Market business.

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Michael Johnson

In the role, Johnson will lead TNS's global Payments Market business, setting strategy and driving growth across a broad portfolio of products and markets while working closely with senior regional management teams and TNS's corporate leadership group. His appointment reflects TNS's continued focus on strengthening its global payments and connectivity business as demand for secure, scalable payment infrastructure continues to grow.

Johnson joined TNS in 2017 as Vice President of APAC Operations, where he was responsible for all network operations across the Asia Pacific region. In 2018, he was promoted to Managing Director for Asia Pacific Payments before assuming responsibility for the ADVAM suite of solutions following its acquisition by TNS.

"I'm honored to take on this global role at such an important time for both TNS and the payments industry," said Michael Johnson, Global Managing Director, TNS Payments Market. "As payment ecosystems continue to evolve, our customers need a trusted partner that can simplify complexity while delivering secure, resilient and scalable infrastructure that their mission-critical commerce depends on. Building on TNS's strong heritage in payments, I'm looking forward to working with our global teams to help customers innovate with confidence and support their growth wherever they operate."

A payments industry veteran, Johnson joined TNS from First Data Australia and New Zealand, where he spent 15 years and progressed to Vice President of Global Service Delivery. He has also held the role of CEO of PAX Technology Australia. Originally from New Zealand, Johnson began his career as a Project Manager at Centrica Telecommunications in London before relocating to Sydney in 2002.

"Michael's knowledge of TNS's payments and connectivity products, services and customers, as well as his strong relationships with TNS employees across all groups and regions, will ensure that we remain focused on delivering on the significant opportunities we have in our Payments Market business," said Mike Keegan, Chief Executive Officer, TNS. "As the team collaborates in pursuit of those opportunities, I look forward to what will be achieved under Michael's leadership."

Founded in 1990 in the US, TNS has grown to become a global leader in modern and secure payment and network solutions, helping businesses to simplify payment acceptance, connectivity and transaction processing through a single managed provider. Offering managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in more than 50 counties, TNS supports merchants, financial institutions and self-service operators in reducing complexity, improving resilience and delivering seamless payment experience. For more information, please visit tnsi.com/payments.

About TNS

TNS is a global leader in modern and secure payment and network solutions. As a leading provider of Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions with more than 35 years' experience, TNS has been offering managed service solutions to more than 2,800 organizations in over 50 countries. TNS's comprehensive portfolio spans from cutting-edge unattended and in-store payment terminals, online solutions to secure global network connectivity and seamless payment processing through its cloud native payment orchestration platform. With TNS's portfolio of industry leading services, customers can reduce the complexities of fragmented payments and connectivity with just one trusted managed service partner.

For more information, please visit: tnsi.com.

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