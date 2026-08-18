TekniPlex Healthcare Showcases Locally Manufactured Extrusion Solutions for China's Medical Device Market at Medtec China 2026

Company will highlight medical silicone pump tubing, Para-tubing solutions for ophthalmic applications, and PTA/PTCA precision interventional tubing technologies to support medical device innovation

Wayne, PA, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TekniPlex Healthcare, a materials science-led partner for medical device manufacturers, will showcase its advanced materials, precision tubing, and component manufacturing capabilities at Medtec China 2026, taking place September 1-3, 2026, at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

At Booth 2A112, Hall N2, visitors can explore how TekniPlex combines global materials and extrusion expertise with localized manufacturing to help OEMs optimize device performance, simplify supply chains, and scale production with confidence.

As one of China's leading exhibitions for medical device design and manufacturing technologies, Medtec China brings together medical device manufacturers, innovators, and industry suppliers from across the healthcare value chain. At the show, TekniPlex Healthcare will demonstrate how its expertise in materials science, advanced processing technologies, and local manufacturing capabilities helps customers develop safer, more reliable, and higher-performance medical devices.

With nearly 60 years of materials science expertise, global manufacturing capabilities, and strong local presence in China, TekniPlex Healthcare supports customers across medical devices, diagnostics, drug delivery, and healthcare packaging markets.

At Medtec China 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare will highlight three key healthcare solutions:

Medical Silicone Pump Tubing Solutions

TekniPlex Healthcare will showcase high-performance medical silicone pump tubing solutions designed to support dependable pump life and consistent fluid delivery in medical pumping applications. Leveraging advanced silicone formulation development and processing technologies, TekniPlex provides medical silicone tubing with excellent elasticity, fatigue resistance, and long-term performance stability. These solutions meet the demanding requirements of peristaltic pumps, infusion pumps, and other medical fluid management devices for precise delivery and reliable operation.

Through optimized material formulations and controlled manufacturing processes, TekniPlex helps customers achieve consistent flow control performance and supports the development and performance enhancement of medical devices.

Para-tubing Solutions for Ophthalmic Surgical Applications

To address the needs of ophthalmic minimally invasive surgical devices for precision fluid management and multi-row, compact multi-line tubing configurations, TekniPlex Healthcare will showcase its Para-tubing solutions for ophthalmic applications.

Through advanced material formulation development, precision extrusion technologies, and structural design optimization, Para-tubing enables the precise arrangement and integration of multiple independent tubing lines within limited space. It supports demanding requirements for fluid and gas delivery, design flexibility, and consistent product quality in surgical devices.

This solution is ideal for medical applications requiring high-precision, structurally diverse, and multifunctional tubing assemblies, including ophthalmic surgical devices.

PTA/PTCA Precision Interventional Tubing Solutions

TekniPlex Healthcare will highlight its PTA/PTCA precision interventional tubing solutions developed for minimally invasive medical device applications. Leveraging advanced precision extrusion, multi-layer extrusion, and micro-tubing manufacturing capabilities, TekniPlex China provides customized tubing solutions including single-layer and multi-layer balloon catheter tubing, three-layer inner tubing, and other precision medical tubing solutions. These solutions are designed to achieve low friction, bondability, dimensional control, and trackability requirements, while meeting the stringent requirements of interventional medical device development, including dimensional accuracy, concentricity, material performance, structural design flexibility, and manufacturing consistency.

In addition to the product showcase, TekniPlex China will participate in the "Frontier Design and Translation Forum for Implantable and Interventional Medical Devices" during Medtec China 2026. On September 2, from 14:30 to 15:00, Phoebe Fan, Business Manager of TekniPlex China, will deliver a presentation titled "Localization of Vascular Interventional Tubing - TekniPlex's Reliable Solution" at Conference Room A, Hall N2. The presentation will share TekniPlex's capabilities and experience in localized manufacturing of precision vascular interventional tubing solutions.

"Medtec China is an important platform for us to connect with medical device innovators, understand market needs, and showcase our technical capabilities," said Enrique Zhang, Commercial Director, TekniPlex China. "As China's medical device industry continues to move toward higher-value and more sophisticated applications, customers are increasingly looking for reliable partners with advanced materials expertise, precision manufacturing capabilities, and strong supply chain support. TekniPlex Healthcare is committed to working closely with customers to accelerate medical device innovation."

Through its participation in Medtec China 2026, TekniPlex Healthcare will continue strengthening collaboration with medical device companies in China and providing integrated solutions from material selection and product design support through scalable regional manufacturing.

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About TekniPlex Healthcare

TekniPlex Healthcare utilizes advanced materials science expertise and technologies to develop and deliver critical solutions for medical and diagnostic devices, drug delivery systems and sterile barrier healthcare packaging applications.

With a global reach, the division's deep understanding of the greater pharmaceuticals and medical landscape helps it produce exemplary barrier properties for drugs and precision medical devices for interventional and therapeutic procedures.??

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In the medical device niche, TekniPlex Healthcare embodies a comprehensive CDMO partner capable of servicing every stage of the product life cycle, from design and development through component manufacturing and final assembly. Throughout its broad purview, the division's ever-evolving portfolio helps meet demands for high-leverage medicines and mission-critical healthcare products that benefit care providers and patients. For more information visit www.tekni-plex.com/healthcare.?

Contact Info



Natalia Rivera

natalia.rivera@tekni-plex.com

+1 480-395-3130

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