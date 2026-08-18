Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Nurcapital Corporation Ltd. (TSXV: NCL.H) ("Nurcapital" or the "Company") announces that, effective August 17, 2026, Mr. Zachary Goldenberg has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Nurcapital, Mr. Carlo Rigillo has been appointed as Director and Corporate Secretary and Mr. Fraser Hartley has been appointed as Director.

Mr. Goldenberg is the principal of Liberty Venture Partners, a Toronto-based advisory and investment firm focused on start-up and growth companies in rapidly emerging industries. A corporate lawyer by background, Zach has significant experience in both the private and public markets as an advisor, investor and board director and has spent much of the past decade working with companies transitioning from private to public to navigate the Canadian public venture markets and to source and close strategic transactions. He is a graduate of the combined JD / HBA from Western Law and Ivey School of Business and is a member of the TSX Venture Exchange's ("TSXV") Ontario Advisory Committee.

Mr. Rigillo is an experienced Chartered Professional Accountant and has over two decades of experience developing risk management frameworks and business processes at the strategic, operational and technical levels within organizations at an international and national level. Mr. Rigillo holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant.

Mr. Hartley is a Vancouver based corporate finance lawyer and is currently a partner at Nexa Legal LLP. He has served on the board of directors of several TSX Venture Exchange listed issuers. Previously, Mr. Hartley was a partner at another Vancouver based firm and began his career as a lawyer an international law firm based in New York. Mr. Hartley has an LLB and BA from the University of British Columbia.

To create a vacancy for the appointments of Messrs. Goldenberg, Rigillo, and Hartley, Mr. John Ryan has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and Director, Mr. Kyle Appleby has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and Messrs. John Ryan, Sharief Zaman, Nadeem Ansari, Barry Polisuk and Irshad Ali have resigned as Directors of the Company. The Company is thankful for the many contributions of Messrs. Ryan, Appleby, Zaman, Ansari, Polisuk and Ali (the "CPC Founders") and wishes them the best in their future endeavours. The common shares held by the CPC Founders will continue to be subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

The Company's management and board of directors now consists of Messrs. Zachary Goldenberg (CEO, CFO and Director), Carlo Rigillo (Director and Corporate Secretary) and Fraser Hartley (Director).

The Company has 3,252,833 common shares issued and outstanding, of which 513,333 common shares are subject to escrow in accordance with the policies of the TSXV, nil options and nil warrants.

About Nurcapital Corporation Ltd.

Nurcapital was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario) on January 8, 2015. It was listed on the TSXV as a Capital Pool Company (CPC) on February 4, 2016, and was subsequently transferred to the NEX Board on July 31, 2018.

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Source: Nurcapital Corporation Ltd.