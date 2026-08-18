







Tokyo and Los Angeles, Aug 18, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB International Co., Ltd., the international operations subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., Japan's only international payment brand, and JCB International Credit Card Co., Ltd. (JCB USA), the U.S. subsidiary of JCB Co., Ltd., are pleased to announce that JCB Contactless is now accepted on the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (LA Metro)'s newly introduced TAP validators across buses and Metro Rail stations. This implementation is part of Metro's ongoing efforts to make public transportation more convenient and accessible for regular riders, new riders and visitors to Los Angeles."We are excited to announce that JCB has been included as one of the payment options in LA Metro's contactless fare payment system. JCB Cardholders can now enjoy the convenience of contactless payments across LA Metro's trains and buses simply by tapping their cards or smartphones at the validator," said Fumihiko Mitsuoka, President & CEO of JCB USA."Tap-to-pay transactions using credit cards and mobile devices are already familiar to many of our cardholders, and we believe this enhancement further improves the convenience and flexibility of the JCB payment experience. Los Angeles continues to be one of the most popular travel destinations for our cardholders from Asia, and we are very pleased to help provide a smoother and more seamless transportation experience during their visit to the city."LA Metro operates one of the largest transportation networks in the United States, connecting communities throughout Los Angeles County through bus and rail services. The agency plays a key role in enabling everyday travel across the region for both residents and visitors.Since the early 2000s, JCB has been at the forefront of contactless payment technology in Japan. As JCB's global contactless acceptance network continues to expand rapidly worldwide, JCB remains committed to enhancing convenience, security and accessibility for transportation users around the globe.About JCBJCB is a major global payment brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981. Its acceptance network includes about 72 million merchants around the world. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to increase its merchant coverage and cardmember base. As a comprehensive payment solution provider, JCB commits to providing responsive and high-quality service and products to all customers worldwide. For more information, please visit: www.global.jcb/en/ContactAnna TakedaTel: +81-3-5778-8353Email: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.