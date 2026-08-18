Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - Benz Mining Corp (ASX: BNZ) (TSXV: BZ) ("Benz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Special Meeting of the Shareholders held on Monday, August 17, 2026, at 10am (AWST) in Perth, Australia (the Meeting).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated July 10, 2026, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 150,769,437 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 44.49% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Canadian securities laws, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Company Secretary (Australia) of Benz Mining Corp.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, and the recently acquired Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia.

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





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NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.

Resolution Resolution Result Voting Method Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/ Abstained* For Against Withheld/ Abstained* Discretion 1. Ratification of Prior Issue of 32,327,587 Placement CDIs under LR 7.4 Passed Poll 150,720,336

99.97% 38,248

0.03% 10,853

0.01% 150,720,336

99.97% 38,248

0.03% 10,853

0.01% - 2. Ratification of Prior Issue of 646,552 Lead Manager CDIs under LR 7.4 Passed Poll 150,723,149

99.97% 38,248

0.03% 8,040

0.01% 150,723,149

99.97% 38,248

0.03% 8,040

0.01% - 3. Approval of Issue of the following Performance Share Units (PSUs) to the Directors under the Omnibus Plan: a. 3,000,000 PSUs to Mr Evan Cranston; Passed Poll 128,271,834

93.71% 7,015,287

5.12% 1,599,436

1.17% 128,271,834

93.71% 7,015,287

5.12% 1,599,436

1.17% - b. 150,000 PSUs to Mr Mathew O'Hara; Passed Poll 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% - c. 150,000 PSUs to Mr Peter Williams; Passed Poll 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% - d. 150,000 PSUs to Mr Nick Tintor; and Passed Poll 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% - e. 150,000 PSUs to Mr Nick Jolly. Passed Poll 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% 93,361,574

68.20% 41,925,547

30.63% 1,599,436

1.17% -

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

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Source: Benz Mining Corp.