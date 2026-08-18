

EQS Newswire / 18/08/2026 / 09:55 UTC+8

Minneapolis, Minnesota - August 18, 2026 - ( SeaPRwire ) - RENOSY by Renters Warehouse today introduced its Resident Benefits Package, a bundled service offering for residents living in single-family rental homes managed by the company. The package costs $49.99 per month and includes renters insurance, identity protection, move-in assistance, credit-building support, resident rewards, and automatic filter delivery, subject to availability and service options. The launch reflects a wider shift in single-family rental investing, where asset performance is increasingly tied to operations rather than ownership alone. RENOSY positions the package as a resident-facing offering with an asset-performance purpose: helping homeowner clients protect long-term profitability through stronger retention, fewer vacancies, and more consistent service. A rental home performs best when the resident experience is stable, useful, and well-supported. Turnover, vacancy, and renter dissatisfaction can erode returns. A stronger resident offering can support renewals, attract quality renters, and create more predictable performance for homeowners and investors. "Great property management is no longer just about collecting rent and handling maintenance," said Shunsuke "Gucci" Iguchi, CEO of RENOSY by Renters Warehouse. "It's about elevating the way people live in the homes we manage. When residents feel supported, they stay longer, take better care of the property, and create stronger returns for our homeowner clients." Single-family rental ownership has become an increasingly important part of the real estate investment landscape. Rental property can generate income, preserve ownership of an asset, and support long-term wealth creation. Professional management can give residents more consistent service and a better leasing experience. Property management has historically been viewed as an administrative function - leasing, rent collection, maintenance, and basic resident support. Increasingly, it has become an operating platform tied directly to retention, yield protection, and asset performance. "Every vacancy has a cost," said Mark Hanson, National Director of Leasing at RENOSY by Renters Warehouse. "By investing in the day-to-day rental experience, we are ultimately investing in homeowner and investor performance. Better residents, longer stays, and fewer interruptions all contribute to a more stable and profitable rental asset." The package aligns with RENOSY's broader mission of making real estate investing more accessible. Accessibility in this context is about helping more people own rental property and about making rental ownership easier to operate over time. That matters especially for individual homeowners and smaller investors, who may lack the infrastructure of large institutional landlords but still require professional systems, reliable service, and consistent resident support. About RENOSY by Renters Warehouse RENOSY by Renters Warehouse is a property management company serving homeowners, real estate investors, and residents in the single-family rental market. The company's mission is making real estate investing more accessible, with professional systems and consistent resident support designed for individual homeowners and smaller investors as well as larger portfolios. Media Contact Company: RENOSY by Renters Warehouse Contact: Ponara Eng, VP Marketing Email: media@renterswarehouse.com Website: https://renterswarehouse.com/ Address: Minneapolis, MN 55416 18/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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