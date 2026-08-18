LiberNovo Previews Support Week 2026, Putting Better Ergonomic Support Within Reach

Support Week starts August 25. We've got your back.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / August 17, 2026 / One size does not fit all. Yet most ergonomic chairs are still built around a standard frame, leaving taller, broader, and heavier users adapting to the chair instead of the chair adapting to them.

LiberNovo is addressing that gap with the Maxis Series, the lead range for LiberNovo Support Week 2026 , opening August 24 across the United States and Canada.

Built for Bigger Builds

Maxis was engineered at full scale, not adapted from a standard chair platform.

A 52 cm seat depth provides greater thigh support, while a wider seat cushion gives users more room to shift naturally. Its reinforced frame supports up to 399 lbs.

Maxis also features a five-stage recline control system from 105° to 160°, supported by a Segmented Support System using progressive springs. This provides controlled, consistent support throughout the recline range, even under heavier loads.

Three configurations cover different needs and budgets: Maxis Manual, Maxis Electric, and Maxis Airflow.

Two Kinds of Support

Support Week is built around two ideas.

Support your body. LiberNovo chairs use Dynamic Support to respond as users lean forward, shift, sit back, and recline. Instead of locking the body into one posture, support adapts as sitting positions change throughout the day.

Support your journey. Through Create for Creators , LiberNovo supports the developers, designers, streamers, gamers, and other creators who spend much of their working lives seated.

Together, they define the idea behind Support Week: better support for the body, and greater support for the people doing the work.

More Ways to Sit with Support

The event also includes two LiberNovo Omni models.

LiberNovo Omni Pro is designed for long sessions and warmer environments, combining motorized lumbar adjustment, OmniStretch guided back stretching, and Active Airflow ventilation in the seat.

LiberNovo Omni SE brings Dynamic Support into a manually adjusted configuration, providing a more accessible entry point to Dynamic Ergonomics.

Support That Lasts

Starting August 14, 2026, the standard frame warranty across the entire LiberNovo seating series extends from five years to six. Electronic and motor components remain covered for two years. Early-bird deposit customers on the SE, Pro, and Maxis series keep their additional year, moving from six to seven years of frame coverage.

LiberNovo Support Week 2026

Support Week runs from August 24 to September 8:

United States: Up to 37% off at libernovo.com

Canada: Up to 35% off at ca.libernovo.com

Savings vary by model and bundle. Tiered gift-with-purchase rewards are also included, with full details published when the event opens.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo develops dynamic ergonomic seating for developers, creatives, gamers, remote workers, and others who spend long hours seated. Built around Dynamic Ergonomics, its chairs support natural movement throughout the day instead of requiring users to maintain a single fixed posture.

Media Contact:

Emilia Zhang

pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-previews-support-week-2026-putting-better-ergonomic-support-1207997