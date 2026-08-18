

EQS Newswire / 18/08/2026 / 10:14 UTC+8

(August 18, 2026, Hong Kong) - Marketingforce Management Ltd (Stock Code: 02556.HK, "Marketingforce" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries and consolidated affiliated entities, the "Group") announced its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2026. During the reporting period, the Group recorded total revenue of RMB1.96 billion, up 111.2% year on year; revenue from its AI application business reached RMB1.13 billion, up 123.7%; and net profit amounted to RMB200 million, up 466.1%. The concurrent increase in revenue and profit reflected the accelerating scaled deployment of the Group's AI applications and further improvement in profitability and operating efficiency. AI Applications Drive Growth as Product Matrix Expands Across Core Enterprise Scenarios During the reporting period, the Group continued to enhance its AI-native product portfolio centred on AI-Agentforce Agent Platform 3.0, the KnowForce AI enterprise knowledge platform, and GenAI OS. It also expanded its AI Employee matrix across core enterprise scenarios, including marketing, sales, customer service, coaching, Data Agent business analytics, cross-border trade, and R&D. The rapid increase in AI application revenue further validated enterprise demand for AI applications that are deployable, manageable, and continuously upgradable. AI-Agentforce 3.0 supports natural-language agent creation, multi-agent system collaboration, and multimodal understanding and interaction. KnowForce AI connects enterprise databases, knowledge bases, and knowledge graphs. GenAI OS hosts the AI-native platform and full-scenario AI Employees, enabling agent training, management, invocation, and iteration. T-GEO connects the user journey from questions on AI application platforms to answer delivery, helping brands improve their AI visibility across omnichannel marketing environments. Customer Volume and Value Rise as AI Benefits Translate into Operating Efficiency During the reporting period, the number of customers increased by 25.9% year on year, while average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) rose by 80.0%, reflecting growth in both customer reach and value per customer. The Group also deployed its proprietary AI capabilities across internal marketing, sales, customer service, training, and operating-management functions to improve organizational efficiency. Operating Margins & Expense Ratios: Selling expenses represented 11.4% of revenue, down 5.6 percentage points year on year, while administrative expenses represented 4.6%, also down 5.6 percentage points. R&D expenses represented 16.6% of revenue, up 9.6 percentage points. The Group continued to invest in products and technology while improving operating efficiency. Headcount & Productivity: Total headcount increased by 13.8% to 1,893, while overall employee productivity, measured as total revenue per employee, improved by 85.6%. Cash Flow: Net operating cash inflow was RMB 500.1 million. Full-Stack Token Factory Supports Continued Business-Model Evolution Through its Full-Stack Token Factory, the Group converts computing power, models, data, knowledge, and agent capabilities into Scenario Tokens that are deliverable, traceable, reusable, and billable. Unlike model Tokens, which primarily reflect the consumption of technical resources, Scenario Tokens correspond more directly to business outcomes across customer acquisition, conversion, service, R&D, global expansion, and business analytics, moving enterprise AI from tool procurement towards value delivery. Looking ahead, the Group will continue to explore diversified monetization models covering subscriptions, usage volume, outcomes, and Scenario Tokens, aligning customer value creation more closely with the Group's commercial returns. It will continue to upgrade AI-Agentforce, KnowForce AI, and GenAI OS, broaden the coverage of its AI Employees, and deepen collaboration with computing, model, and application ecosystem partners to drive AI applications from single-point innovation towards scaled industrial deployment. Mr. Zhao Xulong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Marketingforce, said: "2026 marks a new stage in which Marketingforce is accelerating the realization of its technology benefits and releasing value at scale. The value of enterprise AI must ultimately be demonstrated in real business scenarios and measurable operating outcomes. We will continue to deepen our full-stack AI capabilities and use our Full-Stack Token Factory to accelerate the scaled deployment of AI applications, create more trusted and outstanding business value for customers, and deliver sustainable long-term value for shareholders and partners." 18/08/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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