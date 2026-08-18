Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2026) - NVTIA, a U.S.-registered, patent-driven nutraceutical ingredient brand operating as the Global Innovative Nutraceutical Ingredients platform, today announced an expansion of its international research and intellectual-property platform. As of Aug. 10, 2026, the company said its portfolio includes 53 international Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) filings, supported by more than 100 academic papers and journal publications in nutrition science, botanical bioactives, functional ingredients and metabolic health.





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NVTIA develops research programs around novel raw materials, new compounds, new food resources, standardized plant extracts, functional nutrition systems and next-generation active ingredients. Its mission is to translate promising scientific concepts into ingredient platforms that can be evaluated, reproduced and applied through clear technical standards. The company said its process emphasizes source authentication, compositional characterization, process control, analytical verification, stability assessment, safety review and evidence-based evaluation before an ingredient advances toward commercial use.

To support that work, NVTIA has established the NVTIA Global Active Ingredient Research and Development Center in Vancouver, Canada. The center is designed as a cross-disciplinary hub linking ingredient discovery, formulation science, analytical testing and international research coordination. It will also support technical dossiers for partners in dietary supplements, functional foods, healthy aging, metabolic wellness and specialized nutrition.

The Vancouver center will identify differentiated natural and biotechnology-enabled ingredients, refine extraction and standardization methods, assess ingredient compatibility and build data packages for different markets. NVTIA said it will work with laboratories, universities, scientists and specialists to strengthen reproducibility and advance responsible translation from early research to validated applications.

The company said these milestones reflect a strategy based on scientific documentation rather than promotional claims alone. NVTIA intends to establish a dedicated clinical research report for every patented ingredient program as it moves toward market application. Each evidence package is expected to define the ingredient, intended population, research protocol, measurable outcomes, analytical methods and limitations, giving partners a clearer basis for technical assessment and responsible communication.

Looking ahead, NVTIA aims to become a leading global supplier of novel raw materials, new compounds, new food resources, advanced botanical actives and functional nutrition ingredients. Its long-term objective is to combine scientific rigor, professional execution and continuous innovation with patent strategy, clinical evidence and scalable supply capability. NVTIA said it will continue expanding its research network, strengthening quality systems and developing ingredient solutions for global health, nutrition and wellness markets.

About NVTIA

NVTIA is a U.S.-registered, patent-driven nutraceutical ingredient brand and global innovative nutraceutical ingredients platform. The company focuses on the research and development of novel raw materials, botanical bioactives, functional ingredients and advanced nutrition solutions.

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Source: Global News