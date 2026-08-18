Bermoxel (praziquantel 600 mg tablets) is now available to healthcare providers across all 27 European Union Member States, offering a supply solution amid the ongoing shortage of Biltricide, confirmed by the European Medicines Agency. 1

Bermoxel is manufactured by Medochemie, the only European supplier of Praziquantel 600 mg tablets with a local authorisation and has extended supply across the entire EU.

In Germany, Austria, the Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg, Bermoxel is supplied through Medochemie's regional partner, Pharmore GmbH. In Greece, supply is coordinated through IFET, and in Cyprus through Medochemie Ltd. For the remaining 20 EU Member States, Medochemie has now partnered with MA Pharmaceuticals Trading Ltd to ensure access to the product.

Andreas Loizou, Business Development Director at Medochemie, said:

"MA Pharmaceuticals Trading Ltd provides a solution for the remaining 20 Member States, while national authorities work towards issuing special import permits that will allow their annual needs to be sourced directly from Medochemie Cyprus. Pharmacists and other healthcare professionals who have the required authorizations can source the product from the said specialist company. We would like to thank the EMA's Medicines and Medical Devices Shortages Division for making this niche product available again to patients across Europe and for coordinating the effort and the communication between the EU Member States and Medochemie."

Healthcare professionals and trade partners seeking further information on availability, approved indications, or supply pathways are invited to contact their respective regional partner directly.

About Medochemie

Medochemie is a pharmaceutical manufacturer headquartered in Cyprus, producing generic medicines across 10 therapeutic categories with presence in more than 120 countries worldwide.

1 European Medicines Agency, Biltricide shortage information:

https://www.ema.europa.eu/en/medicines/human/shortages/biltricide

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Penelope Onisiforou, MKT Senior Manager corporatecommunications@medochemie.com

Trade regulatory contacts:

MA Pharmaceuticals Trading Ltd www.mapharmagroup.com

Pharmore www.pharmore.de

IFET (Greece) www.ifet.gr