Press Release

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR

dsm-firmenich Board of Directors proposes Richard Ridinger as new Chairman following Thomas Leysen's decision to retire

Kaiseraugst (Switzerland), Maastricht (Netherlands), August 18, 2026

dsm-firmenich, innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, today announces that Thomas Leysen, Chair of the Board of Directors, has decided to retire from the Board. Considering that the merger is now fully completed and strategic direction is set, Thomas will step down from his role as Director and Chair once his successor has been elected by the shareholders, allowing him to devote more time to his other corporate and non-profit mandates.

The Board unanimously proposes Richard Ridinger, currently an independent director of dsm-firmenich, as his successor. Shareholders will be asked to approve his appointment at an Extraordinary General Shareholders Meeting (EGM) to be held on October 19, 2026.

Richard Ridinger brings extensive executive and board-level experience in global, innovation-led businesses across Pharma, Home & Personal Care and Nutrition & Health. He has a deep understanding of the company, which positions him well to succeed Thomas and will provide continuity to execute the strategy and create long-term value for shareholders and other stakeholders, as communicated earlier this year at dsm-firmenich's Capital Markets Day.

The Board thanks Thomas for his outstanding leadership during the creation and development of dsm-firmenich. Since the formation of the company, he has helped shape a strong and resilient organization, providing steady guidance through a period of significant change and challenging market conditions. His leadership has been instrumental in positioning dsm-firmenich for its next chapter of growth and value creation.

Thomas Leysen, Chairman of the Board, said: "With dsm-firmenich now fully operating as one company, the portfolio tuning nearing completion with the closing of the ANH sale foreseen later this year, the Executive Committee rejuvenated and the margin improvement program well underway, it is an opportune moment to hand over to a new Chair. Richard has all the requisite experience to help bring dsm-firmenich to the next level. It has been a pleasure and an honor to chair the board during the formative stages of this unique company."

Richard Ridinger, proposed Chairman, said: "dsm-firmenich has come a long way in recent years and today stands on a strong foundation for the future. I am deeply honored by the Board's trust, and I look forward to shaping the Company's next chapter together with the Board and the Executive Committee."

Biography Richard Ridinger

A full biography is included in the annex of this press release. A portrait picture can be downloaded here.

For more information

Media relations

Robin Roothans

tel. +41 (0)79 280 03 96

e-mail media@dsm-firmenich.com

Investor relations

Dave Huizing

tel. +31 (0)88 425 7306

e-mail investors@dsm-firmenich.com

About dsm-firmenich

As innovators in nutrition, health, and beauty, dsm-firmenich reinvents, manufactures, and combines vital nutrients, flavors, and fragrances for the world's growing population to thrive. With our comprehensive range of solutions, with natural and renewable ingredients and renowned science and technology capabilities, we work to create what is essential for life, desirable for consumers, and more sustainable for people and the planet. dsm-firmenich is a Swiss company, listed on Euronext Amsterdam and SIX Swiss Exchange, with operations in almost 60 countries and revenues of more than €9 billion for its Continuing Operations following the divestment of Animal Nutrition & Health. With a diverse, worldwide team of nearly 21,000 employees, we bring progress to life every day, everywhere, for billions of people. www.dsm-firmenich.com

Annex: biography Richard Ridinger

RICHARD RIDINGER

Member of the Nomination and Governance Committee

Independent Director

Nationality: German

Last executive position held: CEO of Lonza

Non-executive directorships :

Chair of the Supervisory Board of Brenntag SE (public company)

Chair of the Board of Recipharm AG (private company)

Member of the Advisory Group of NOVO Holdings





Richard Ridinger has served as an independent member of the Board of Directors of dsm-firmenich since 2023 and is a member of the Nomination and Governance Committee. Prior to the merger, he served on the Board of Directors of Firmenich from 2016 to 2023 and was a member of its Finance, Audit & Risk Committee and Scientific Advisory Board.

Mr. Ridinger brings more than three decades of international leadership experience across the life sciences, specialty chemicals and healthcare sectors. He served as Chief Executive Officer of Lonza from 2012 to 2019, where he led the company's transformation into a leading global life sciences partner. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership positions at Cognis and Henkel across research and development, operations, business management and executive leadership.

His extensive boardroom experience, deep knowledge of dsm-firmenich and strong track record of leading global organizations provide valuable expertise in governance, strategy, innovation and long-term value creation.

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