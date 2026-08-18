NEW YORK, Aug 18, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Broad Investment Securities LLC, a U.S. SEC-registered investment adviser, has issued an independent fundamental research report on Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: TKLF), examining the Japanese consumer-products distributor's business model, financial trajectory, channel mix and international expansion.Tokyo Lifestyle, formerly Yoshitsu Co., Ltd., operates as a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, general merchandise, luxury goods, electronics and collectible cards. The company reaches end markets through four channels - company-operated stores, franchise outlets, wholesale distribution and cross-border e-commerce - across Japan, Hong Kong, Southeast Asia, North America, the UK and Australia.Its assortment spans roughly 69,800 SKUs. Supplier relationships include major Japanese brands such as Shiseido, Kao and Kose. The company also manages proprietary and licensed brands including Tokyo Lifestyle, Hare no Ryohin and REIWATAKIYA. In 2025 it began private-label product development and entered a strategic collaboration with an affiliate of Tasly Group aimed at joint research, development and global distribution of health products.As of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026, Tokyo Lifestyle reported nine franchise partners operating 11 stores in the United States, the UK, Hong Kong, Thailand, Vietnam and Japan. Hong Kong continues to serve as the primary logistics and distribution hub linking Japanese supply chains to overseas markets.Net revenue for FY2026 rose 77.6% year-on-year to $373.2 million, the highest level since the company's January 2022 Nasdaq listing. Revenue expanded from approximately $195.7 million in FY2024 to $210.1 million in FY2025 before accelerating to $373.2 million. The increase was driven principally by faster growth in the franchise and wholesale channels and by an expanded contribution from luxury goods, consistent with management's stated transition from an asset-heavy company-operated model toward a lighter franchise-and-wholesale structure.Gross margin contracted from 11.4% in FY2025 to 7.5% in FY2026. Net income attributable to the company was about $0.72 million, or basic earnings per share of $0.02. The margin compression reflects the rising weighting of franchise and wholesale sales, which typically generate lower unit margins in exchange for greater scale and reduced capital intensity. The company remains in the investment phase of this strategic shift; the path to sustained profitability is still evolving.Geographic mix continued to internationalize. Japan accounted for 52.9% of FY2026 revenue, down from 70.5% a year earlier, while Hong Kong and other overseas markets rose to 47.1% from 29.5%. Total assets increased to $233.6 million from $157.8 million, of which accounts receivable stood at $186.8 million. Operating cash flow was negative during the period, primarily reflecting the working-capital build associated with expansion.At the July 29, 2026 close, the shares traded at $2.025 per ADS, implying a market capitalization of approximately $8.57 million, a trailing price-to-earnings ratio of about 11.96 and a price-to-book ratio of roughly 0.21. As a micro-cap issuer, Tokyo Lifestyle remains subject to Nasdaq continued-listing requirements as well as balance-sheet and cash-flow considerations, points the research note addresses directly.Overall, the report positions Tokyo Lifestyle as a relatively scarce Nasdaq-listed Japanese cross-border consumer-products platform with above-average top-line growth and a distinctly international revenue profile, while underscoring the operational and financial characteristics typical of a micro-cap company still executing a structural transition.For more information, please contact:Golden Fleece Cross-border Consulting Co., LimitedEmail: heidiho@goldenfleece.hkSource: Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.