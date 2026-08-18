Agrivoltaic systems can significantly alter the microclimate around crops, with soil temperatures recorded at more than 20 C below those measured in directly exposed areas, according to Giuseppe Ferrara, professor at the University of Bari. Ferrara's team is currently taking field measurements at two pilot sites developed through a collaboration between the University of Bari, Italy's ENEA research agency, startup Agridatalog, and other partner companies. The first site is the Vigna Agrivoltaica di Comunità in Laterza, in the southern Italian region of Puglia, where the researchers are studying ...

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