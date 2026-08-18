An international research group has developed a comprehensive framework to evaluate the economic and climate benefits of local versus outsourced PV waste recycling. Covering mainstream recycling technologies, 32 regions, various waste-trade configurations and subsidy schemes, the researchers assessed 1,708 different recycling scenarios. "The key novelty of our research is that we move beyond simply asking how much photovoltaic waste will be generated and instead examine how it should be managed across regions with very different technological and economic conditions," lead author Jian Zuo told ...

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