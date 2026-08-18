The California legislature moved several high-profile clean energy bills through key fiscal committees before the final floor votes of the legislative session. The legislative action comes as state energy prices continue to escalate. California electricity rates doubled over the past decade, driving interest in distributed generation, virtual power plants, and small-scale mobile hardware. Several major bills advanced out of committee, while a data access bill stalled in the Senate. Plug-in Senate Bill 868, authored by Senator Scott Wiener, advanced out of the Assembly Appropriations Committee ...

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