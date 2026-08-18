A team led by AES Corporation Senior Vice President Chris Shelton has published a proposed Grid 2.0 protocol that is designed as "a standardized, automated way to integrate load and supply" that can speed interconnection by relying on flexible service. The flexible "connect and manage" approach for new generators used in the ERCOT transmission grid in Texas has been credited for the state's rapid deployment of solar, wind and storage. The proposed protocol could be voluntarily adopted by any utility or transmission grid operator willing to offer the protocol's different levels of service flexibility, ...

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