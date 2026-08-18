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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 08:10 Uhr
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Guangzhou Kailas Sports Products Co., Ltd: Kailas FUGA Continues Trail Shoe Innovation with New FUGA EX PRO G

2026 Elite Choice for Europe's Biggest Races

FUGA EX PRO G

Athlete tests the FUGA EX PRO G Credit: Kailas FUGA

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kailas FUGA has announced the FUGA EX PRO G for Autumn 2026 just ahead of some of Europe's biggest trail races. Engineered for elite trail runners, the FUGA EX PRO G includes an integrated, protective gaiter and a lighter version of the carbon plate racing structure that has made the FUGA EX PRO such a success on podiums since it launched in 2025. The G (gaiter) model benefits from a sock-like ankle cover that prevents gravel and debris from entering the shoe.

Weighing just 269g with a 5mm drop and lug depth 4/6 mm this is one of the lightest in the industry. The 30-100k distance shoe is designed for use by advanced and elite ultra-distance trail runners on mixed terrain. The shoe has already been chosen by several Kailas FUGA athletes for maximising their 2026 performances whilst competing at UTMB and TorX with Kailas. With a superior cushioning foundation, the FUGA EX PRO G delivers enhanced breathability, and lightweight greater rebound, while its innovative zoned double-lug depth design ensures ultra-strong grip across diverse terrains.

All Kailas FUGA's shoes are tested through feedback from elite Kailas FUGA Team athletes and FUGA Mountain Club, its running community of 500+ athletes. Each model undergoes a multi-stage process to refine the design overseen by Head of Product Development, Kailas FUGA Founder Baggio ZHONG.

Kailas FUGA, Brand Director, Nina SUN explained "Following the success of the FUGA EX PRO which has been seen on podiums over 200 times, the FUGA EX PRO G was designed in response to demand from our elites for a design which tackles the frustration of small stones and earth entering the shoe whilst moving at speed. Working together with partner Vibram, we have enhanced the design whilst continuing our Kailas FUGA proprietary Power Grip."

Kailas FUGA's Power Grip is a solution which enables athletes to tackle any trail with strength and speed whether on rocky slopes or muddy paths. Power Grip soles feature Vibram MEGAGRIP offering up to 30% better grip than standard rubber; Vibram LITEBASE, reducing weight by up to 30%; and Vibram TRACTION LUG, improving traction by up to 25%. Kailas FUGA's XDiMESH upper enables rapid heat dissipation and moisture wicking.

Photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c7740c22-b4d8-4658-9f8c-7a7a17a16ada



Contact:Zhongmingyao@kailas.com.cn

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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