CesiumAstro Inc., a global leader in advanced space communications and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, has announced the acquisition of Jariet Technologies, a leading mmWave RF System-on-Chip (RF-SoC) semiconductor company specializing in leading integrated solutions for SATCOM, electronic warfare (EW), and radar systems.

This advances CesiumAstro's strategy to build the industry's most vertically integrated satellite communications company. Bringing semiconductor design in-house gives CesiumAstro greater control over performance across the RF signal chain and enables tighter integration of silicon, hardware, software, and mission systems. This approach is designed to accelerate innovation while reducing size, weight, power, cost, and system complexity across space and terrestrial applications.

"This acquisition brings a foundational semiconductor capability into CesiumAstro," said Shey Sabripour, Founder and CEO of CesiumAstro. "Combined with our expertise in software-defined communications, active phased arrays, payloads, and satellite platforms, Jariet strengthens our ability to deliver differentiated, high-performance systems at scale."

Jariet Technologies is a leader in direct RF signal-processing ICs and high-speed data converter technologies that enable highly flexible, software-defined systems with multi-band, multi-function capabilities. The company has developed a robust U.S.-based semiconductor supply chain and pioneered high-volume, high-performance RF chiplet production for heterogeneous integrated solutions. Its engineering team, semiconductor intellectual property, and high-volume RF production expertise will strengthen CesiumAstro's technology portfolio and support future payloads, active phased-array terminals, gateways, airborne systems, and advanced communications networks.

"By combining our advanced semiconductor innovation in high-speed data converter transceivers and digital beamforming technologies with CesiumAstro's world-class defense and satellite systems expertise, we will accelerate the delivery of next-generation phased array satellite solutions," said Charles Harper, CEO of Jariet Technologies. "As a wholly owned subsidiary, Jariet customers can rely on complete continuity, benefit from more highly optimized designs, an expanded semiconductor R&D pipeline, and faster time to market, all built on the technology foundation that our customers depend on."

Together, the companies will bring a host of new Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs) to the broader market, combining Jariet's deep semiconductor and RF expertise with CesiumAstro's extensive experience in software-defined communications, active phased arrays, payloads, and space systems. The combined technology roadmaps will accelerate the delivery of next-generation semiconductor and system-level capabilities for commercial, government, and defense applications.

The company's earlier acquisition of Vidrovr, an AI company specializing in real-time multimodal signal analysis, further expands CesiumAstro's ability to integrate AI into space communications and ISR systems.

With Jariet, CesiumAstro extends that strategy further down the technology stack-from RF semiconductors and high-speed signal conversion to communications payloads, satellites, onboard processing, and intelligent mission systems. Together, these investments strengthen CesiumAstro's ability to deliver resilient, software-defined communications and ISR systems at scale.

About CesiumAstro

CesiumAstro is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions for space and defense, delivering next-generation systems that connect, detect, and defend across commercial, government, and national security missions. Its software-defined, AI-enabled platforms span satellites, high-performance communications payloads, terminals, and advanced computing systems. CesiumAstro maintains vertically integrated design, manufacturing, and testing capabilities certified to AS9100D and ISO 9001:2015 standards. Headquartered near Austin, Texas, the company operates additional facilities in Colorado, California, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. To learn more, visit CesiumAstro.com.

About Jariet Technologies

Jariet Technologies is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-performance data converter transceivers with engineering development based in the USA and Switzerland. They are the first company to qualify and release a direct-sampling RF transceiver IC capable of reaching up to 36GHz with prototype silicon exceeding 50GHz. They have established a U.S. based supply chain at scale supporting advanced RF wafer test capability for volume production of both chiplets and packaged parts. To learn more, visit JarietTech.com.

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