EQS-News: Eleving Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eleving Group Plans Fixed Income Non-Deal Investor Meetings



18.08.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Eleving Group SA (Bond ticker: MOGOFI), rated B (positive outlook) by Fitch Ratings, a Baltic-headquartered publicly listed financial services provider with an international presence in vehicle and consumer financing, invites fixed income investors to participate in a series of non-deal investor meetings covering an update on its latest business developments and financial performance following the publication of 1H26 results.



Eleving has appointed BCP Securities, Gottex Group and Signet Bank to organize in-person and virtual investor meetings commencing 24 August 2026.



About Eleving Group



Eleving Group is a publicly listed international financial technology company founded in 2012. Today, the group operates in 18 countries across three continents, providing vehicle, smartphone and consumer financing services. Since its founding, Eleving Group has served more than 2.2 million registered users. The group employs over 4,600 people across its operations. The company's headquarters are located in Riga, Latvia.



Since October 16, 2024, the Eleving Group shares have been listed on both the Nasdaq Baltic Official List and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Prime Standard.



Additional information:



Elina Dobulane

Group's Chief Corporate Affairs Officer, Eleving Group

elina.dobulane@eleving.com| +371 25959447







18.08.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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