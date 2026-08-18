Partnership will support continued product innovation and global expansion for the online traffic orchestration platform

Queue-it, a global provider of online traffic orchestration solutions, today announced that it has entered a definitive agreement for a majority investment from THL Partners ("THL"), a premier investment firm investing in middle-market growth companies. Together, THL and Queue-it will focus on accelerating product innovation and expanding the company's global reach.

Founded and headquartered in Denmark, Queue-it helps enterprises and public organizations manage online traffic surges, protect digital infrastructure, mitigate bots and abuse, and deliver fair, reliable access to critical online services. Its platform is trusted by organizations around the world and operates across ticketing, retail, government, financial services, and other mission-critical industries.

THL's partnership with Queue-it builds on the firm's longstanding investment focus on IT Operations Data, which includes software companies that help organizations operate, secure, and optimize increasingly complex digital infrastructure. As internet traffic continues to grow and AI-driven activity reshapes how organizations manage digital demand, THL believes Queue-it is well positioned to help customers deliver resilient online experiences.

"We are excited to partner with THL as we enter a new chapter in Queue-it's journey," said Jesper Essendrop, CEO of Queue-it. "THL brings deep experience scaling global software businesses and shares our conviction in the opportunity ahead. Together, we will continue investing in innovation, supporting customers around the world, and strengthening our platform as organizations increasingly look to manage complex digital traffic."

"Queue-it has built an impressive platform that helps organizations deliver reliable digital experiences during their most critical moments," said Jordan Welu, Managing Director at THL. "We believe the company is well positioned to benefit from the growing need for intelligent traffic orchestration, particularly as AI changes the nature and volume of online traffic. Just as importantly, we have deep respect for the culture Jesper and the team have built in Copenhagen, and we are committed to preserving the values and identity that have made Queue-it successful. We look forward to partnering with the entire Queue-it team to support the company's next phase of growth."

"Queue-it exemplifies the type of software business we seek to partner with through our IT Operations Data investment focus," said Lauren Wedell, Principal at THL. "The company has built mission-critical technology for managing digital demand, and we're excited to support the team as they continue to innovate, expand internationally, and scale their impact for customers around the world."

"Queue-it has been an outstanding journey," said Lars Dybkjær, Managing Partner at GRO, the selling shareholder in the transaction. "From its Nordic roots, the company has grown into a true global category leader, with a remarkable track record of growth, improving profitability, and a team that has executed exceptionally at every stage. It has been a privilege to partner with the founders and with Jesper and his management team through this chapter, and we have no doubt that the best is yet to come."

THL will invest in Queue-it through its Automation Fund II.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Closing of the transaction is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of required regulatory approvals.

Houlihan Lokey was financial advisor and Bech-Bruun acted as legal counsel to Queue-it. Freshfields US LLP and Plesner Advokatpartnerselskab acted as legal counsel to THL.

About THL

THL Partners is a premier private equity firm investing in middle-market growth companies exclusively within Healthcare, Financial Technology Services, and Technology Business Solutions. THL couples deep sector expertise with dedicated operating resources to build great companies of lasting value in partnership with management teams. For more information, visit www.thl.com.

About Queue-it

Queue-it is a global provider of online traffic orchestration solutions. Its technology platform enables enterprises and public organizations to manage online traffic surges, protect digital infrastructure, prevent abuse from bots and malicious actors, and deliver fair, transparent and reliable online experiences. Trusted by organizations worldwide, Queue-it helps customers maximize performance and trust during their most business-critical digital moments.

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