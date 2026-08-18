Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics appoints Johan Liwing as new CEO

Gothenburg, August 18, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing next generation cancer treatments based on oncolytic viruses and CAR T-cell therapies, armed with immune-activating properties via the company's commercially available iTANK platform, today announces that the Company appoints Johan Liwing as new CEO effective September 1, 2026

Johan has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, including large pharmaceutical companies, startups, and listed companies. His expertise ranges from drug development, oncology, and cell therapy to business development and capital raising. Johan possesses significant experience in cancer treatment areas relevant to Elicera.

His most recent role was as CEO of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, where he transformed the company's strategy, supported clinical development, and raised capital for the company's Phase 2a program. Johan also led business development at Lipigon, resulting in interest from several global pharmaceutical companies.

Johan Liwing previously served as CEO of XNK Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of autologous NK-cell therapies. Under his leadership, the company grew from two people to 24 employees, its lead program advanced to Phase 2, and a GMP-certified manufacturing facility for cell therapy was established. Collaborations were initiated with Sanofi, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Karolinska University Hospital, while the company raised approximately USD 20 million from investors in Sweden, Europe, and the US.

Prior to his roles in cell therapy and biotech, Johan spent many years at Janssen (now Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), holding both Nordic and global positions in hematology, market access, and strategic partnerships.

The CEO will purchase 355.000 warrants exercisable in three years at a price 50% above the volume-weighted average price over the last 20 trading days. The valuation has been performed using the Black-Scholes model.

Jamal El-Mosleh remains employed by the Company until October 31 to ensure an orderly handover to Johan.

"Johan is an experienced pharma and biotech leader with a strong background in cell therapy, oncology, capital raising, team building and business development. He combines his experience from global pharma with insights gained as CEO of smaller biotech companies. He is as a hands-on leader and a strong team builder with experience in raising capital and a track record of working in fast-paced, rapidly evolving companies," says Margareth Jorvid, Chair of the Board of Elicera Therapeutics.

"Developing a drug that actually has the potential to cure cancer patients is an exciting challenge. Drawing on my experience in building a cell therapy company and securing strategic partnerships, I hope, together with Elicera's already strong team, to take further steps forward for the benefit of both patients and shareholders," says Johan Liwing, incoming CEO of Elicera Therapeutics.

This information is such information as Elicera Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on August 18, 2026

For further information please contact:

Margareth Jorvid, Chair of the Board, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 70 519 2640

margareth.jorvid@elicera.com

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Elicera Therapeutics AB