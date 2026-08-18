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WKN: A3CSAN | ISIN: SE0015382080 | Ticker-Symbol: 8E8
München
18.08.26 | 08:04
0,244 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELICERA THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Elicera Therapeutics AB: Elicera Therapeutics appoints Johan Liwing as new CEO

Gothenburg, August 18, 2026 - Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ), a clinical stage cell and gene therapy company developing next generation cancer treatments based on oncolytic viruses and CAR T-cell therapies, armed with immune-activating properties via the company's commercially available iTANK platform, today announces that the Company appoints Johan Liwing as new CEO effective September 1, 2026

Johan has over 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors, including large pharmaceutical companies, startups, and listed companies. His expertise ranges from drug development, oncology, and cell therapy to business development and capital raising. Johan possesses significant experience in cancer treatment areas relevant to Elicera.

His most recent role was as CEO of Lipigon Pharmaceuticals, where he transformed the company's strategy, supported clinical development, and raised capital for the company's Phase 2a program. Johan also led business development at Lipigon, resulting in interest from several global pharmaceutical companies.

Johan Liwing previously served as CEO of XNK Therapeutics, a company focused on the development of autologous NK-cell therapies. Under his leadership, the company grew from two people to 24 employees, its lead program advanced to Phase 2, and a GMP-certified manufacturing facility for cell therapy was established. Collaborations were initiated with Sanofi, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Karolinska University Hospital, while the company raised approximately USD 20 million from investors in Sweden, Europe, and the US.

Prior to his roles in cell therapy and biotech, Johan spent many years at Janssen (now Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine), holding both Nordic and global positions in hematology, market access, and strategic partnerships.

The CEO will purchase 355.000 warrants exercisable in three years at a price 50% above the volume-weighted average price over the last 20 trading days. The valuation has been performed using the Black-Scholes model.

Jamal El-Mosleh remains employed by the Company until October 31 to ensure an orderly handover to Johan.

"Johan is an experienced pharma and biotech leader with a strong background in cell therapy, oncology, capital raising, team building and business development. He combines his experience from global pharma with insights gained as CEO of smaller biotech companies. He is as a hands-on leader and a strong team builder with experience in raising capital and a track record of working in fast-paced, rapidly evolving companies," says Margareth Jorvid, Chair of the Board of Elicera Therapeutics.

"Developing a drug that actually has the potential to cure cancer patients is an exciting challenge. Drawing on my experience in building a cell therapy company and securing strategic partnerships, I hope, together with Elicera's already strong team, to take further steps forward for the benefit of both patients and shareholders," says Johan Liwing, incoming CEO of Elicera Therapeutics.

This information is such information as Elicera Therapeutics AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:30 CET on August 18, 2026

For further information please contact:

Margareth Jorvid, Chair of the Board, Elicera Therapeutics AB

Phone: +46 (0) 70 519 2640
margareth.jorvid@elicera.com

Certified Advisor

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Elicera Therapeutics AB

Elicera Therapeutics AB (publ) has developed the patented gene technology platform iTANK that enables the arming of new and existing CAR T-cell therapies targeting aggressive and relapsing cancer forms. Elicera Therapeutics thereby addresses a well-defined and vast market. The company's CAR T-cell therapies have shown a potent effect toward solid tumors which are recognized as particularly difficult to treat and constitute the majority of cancer cases. The company addresses a global multibillion market in cell therapy through its offering of non-exclusive licensing of the iTANK-platform to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. Elicera Therapeutics has four internal development projects in immune therapy that separately have the potential to generate substantial value through exclusive out-licensing agreements. The company's share is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For additional information, visit www.elicera.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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