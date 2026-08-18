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WKN: A3CR3B | ISIN: SE0015962485 | Ticker-Symbol: 0GE
Stuttgart
18.08.26 | 10:21
4,910 Euro
+1,66 % +0,080
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RVRC HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,8704,97010:46
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.08.2026 08:30 Uhr
71 Leser
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RVRC Holding AB: RevolutionRace opens first store in Germany

RVRC Holding AB today announces that RevolutionRace is opening a store at Westfield Centro shopping center in Oberhausen, Germany. The store is planned to open in the fall of 2026.

RevolutionRace's biggest region in Germany is Nordrhein-Westfalen with almost 20 million inhabitants including major cities such as Dusseldorf, Cologne and Dortmund. Westfield Centro is located in the heart of this region.

"We are excited to open our first store in Germany, our largest market. Opening a store here is a natural next step following the establishment of physical stores in Sweden. It allows us to strengthen our presence with existing customers in the region, while reaching new customers through one of Germany's largest shopping centers. This marks an important milestone for RevolutionRace" says Paul Fischbein, CEO of RevolutionRace.

Further information will be communicated closer to the opening date.

For more information, please contact:
Jesper Alm, CFO
Email: jesper.alm@revolutionrace.se

About RevolutionRace
RevolutionRace is the outdoor brand of RVRC Holding AB (publ), offering multifunctional products including clothes, shoes, backpacks, and accessories to people with an active lifestyle. RevolutionRace ambition is to create high-quality, colorful, and affordable outdoor products with an amazing design and fit at unmatched value under the tagline "Nature is our playground." The company operates with a mainly digital D2C business model reaching customers in approximately 40 countries. The company was founded in 2013. RevolutionRace is on a mission - to make the nature accessible for everyone!

Stay updated on latest news by subscribing to press releases and financial information: https://corporate.revolutionrace.com/en/subscribe/

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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