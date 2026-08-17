Pamica Group AB: Joacim Lindoff appointed CEO and President of Pamica Group

The Board of Directors of Pamica Group AB ("Pamica") has appointed Joacim Lindoff as CEO and President from August 19. Joacim Lindoff primarily has a background with the global medical technology company Arjo, where he served as CEO for eight years after holding a number of senior roles at Getinge. He most recently served as Deputy CEO and COO at Pamica.

The appointment follows Jan-Olof Svensson, founder of Pamica and its CEO since inception, deciding to take on a new role as head of the group's acquisition activities. In addition, Pamica's nomination committee has informed the board that it intends to propose Jan-Olof as a board member at an upcoming general meeting.

"Joacim Lindoff has convincingly led the work of developing Pamica's companies over the past year. By now taking the step from Deputy CEO to CEO and President, we ensure a stable and long-term leadership transition. At the same time, we see significant value in Jan-Olof being able to focus on the group's acquisition activities and, subject to a resolution by a general meeting, contribute to the board's strategic work," comments Tomas Franzén, Chairman of the Board of Pamica Group.

"Since we founded Pamica a number of years ago, the group has acquired a large number of businesses and established the stable governance and structures required in a listed environment. We are now entering the next phase of the group's development, making this the right time for a change in leadership. I am very pleased that Joacim, with his extensive experience in a listed environment and in developing decentralized operations, has chosen to take over the baton," comments Jan-Olof Svensson.

"Over the past 12 months, I have had the privilege of working closely with our 16 business groups. I would like to thank the board for the trust they have placed in me, and I am very much looking forward to continuing to work together with our employees and the management teams of our companies in my new role, driving profitable growth and entrepreneurship," comments Joacim Lindoff.

Contacts

Tomas Franzén, tomas.franzen@bonnier.se, +46 703 33 63 20

Joacim Lindoff, joacim.lindoff@pamica.se, +46 734 24 47 99

Jan-Olof Svensson, janolof.svensson@pamica.se, +46 733 730 080

About Pamica Group

Pamica Group acquires small and medium-sized companies, develops them together with successful entrepreneurs, makes them long-term successful and thereby creates value and prosperity. The group has a long-term ownership horizon with high growth ambitions - through organic growth, add-on acquisitions and by increasing the number of platform companies.

We were created by over 200 Swedish entrepreneurs who built companies themselves and who with their broad network, industrial competence and business acumen contribute to our companies' development. The group, with headquarters in Halmstad, Sweden, includes 16 business groups.