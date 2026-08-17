FFW Corporation Announces Earnings for the Quarter and Year to Date Ended June 30, 2026

WABASH, Ind., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the "Corporation") (OTCID: FFWC (8/14/2026 Close: $54.73), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the "Bank"), announced earnings for the quarter and year to date ended June 30, 2026.

For the three months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $1,762,000 or $1.62 per common share compared to 1,461,000 or $1.35 per common share for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the three months ended June 30, 2026 was $4,926,000 compared to $4,385,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. The provision for credit losses was $150,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $75,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Total noninterest income was $1,367,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $1,221,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense was $4,154,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2026 and $3,906,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

For the twelve months ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation reported net income of $6,585,000 or $6.06 per common share compared to $5,542,000 or $5.01 per common share for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Net interest income for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 was $18,789,000 compared to $16,279,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. The Company recognized a provision for credit losses of $400,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and $200,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Total noninterest income was $5,067,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 compared to $5,070,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025. Noninterest expense was $16,036,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2026 and $15,006,000 for the twelve months ended June 30, 2025.

The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 represented a return on average common equity of 12.26% and 12.00%, respectively, compared to 11.77% and 11.10% for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2025. The three and twelve months ended June 30, 2026 represented a return on average assets of 1.16% and 1.13%, respectively, compared to 1.03% and 0.97%, for the three and twelve month periods ended June 30, 2025.

The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.32% at June 30, 2026 compared to 1.35% at June 30, 2025. Nonperforming assets were $6,487,000 at June 30, 2026 compared to $8,147,000 at June 30, 2025.

As of June 30, 2026, FFWC's equity-to-assets ratio was 9.55% compared to 8.76% at June 30, 2025. Total assets at June 30, 2026 were $613,963,000 compared to $570,108,000 at June 30, 2025. Shareholders' equity was $58,620,000 at June 30, 2026 compared to $49,944,000 at June 30, 2025. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered "well capitalized."

The Corporation has an active share repurchase program. During the quarter ended June 30, 2026, the Corporation repurchased 1,255 shares at an average price of $50.50. Year to date the Corporation repurchased 3,810 shares at an average price of $46.09. For more information regarding the share repurchase program, please contact Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185. The Corporation may suspend or discontinue repurchases at any time.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as "expects," "intends," "believes," and "should," which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation's stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol "FFWC." Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com . Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

June 30 June 30 2026 2025 Unaudited Assets Cash and due from financial institutions - 6,007,638 - 7,166,023 Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 23,239,189 3,649,597 Cash and cash equivalents 29,246,827 10,815,620 Securities available for sale 101,548,808 103,067,093 Loans held for sale 1,185,099 314,800 Loans receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $6,032,597 at June 30, 2026 and $5,703,128 at June 30, 2025 448,974,149 422,829,649 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,748,800 1,739,500 Accrued interest receivable 3,118,061 3,055,402 Premises and equipment, net 7,407,812 7,602,679 Mortgage servicing rights 1,172,373 1,072,056 Cash surrender value of life insurance 13,653,541 13,165,670 Goodwill 1,213,898 1,213,898 Repossessed Assets 18,862 38,560 Other assets 4,675,252 5,192,615 Total assets - 613,963,482 - 570,107,542 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing - 54,001,013 - 52,521,124 Interest-bearing 486,559,721 453,607,241 Total deposits 540,560,734 506,128,365 Borrowings 10,000,000 10,000,000 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 4,782,730 4,035,448 Total liabilities 555,343,464 520,163,813 Shareholders' equity Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized; Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,084,169 at June 30, 2026 and 1,082,978 at June 30, 2025 18,363 18,363 Additional paid-in capital 10,344,530 10,233,608 Retained earnings 71,151,680 65,911,649 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (8,136,040 - (11,560,272 - Treasury stock, at cost: 752,159 at June 30, 2026 and 753,350 at June 30, 2025 (14,758,515 - (14,659,619 - Total shareholders' equity 58,620,018 49,943,729 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 613,963,482 - 570,107,542

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Interest and dividend income: Loans, including fees - 6,386,760 - 5,985,759 - 24,854,644 - 23,183,812 Taxable securities 482,086 563,907 2,090,868 2,187,692 Tax exempt securities 390,384 402,708 1,580,588 1,625,823 Other 222,489 78,596 433,296 564,219 Total interest and dividend income 7,481,719 7,030,970 28,959,396 27,561,546 Interest expense: Deposits 2,402,326 2,469,399 9,380,693 11,078,011 Borrowings 153,781 176,469 789,785 204,282 Total interest expense 2,556,106 2,645,869 10,170,478 11,282,293 Net interest income 4,925,613 4,385,101 18,788,918 16,279,253 Provision for credit losses 150,000 75,000 400,000 200,000 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 4,775,613 4,310,101 18,388,918 16,079,253 Noninterest income: Net gains on sales of loans 106,593 181,575 453,981 480,176 Net gains (losses) on fixed assets - (4,081 - 25,527 31,157 Net gains (losses) on sales of Investments - - 17 - Net gains (losses) on sales of REO - - (2,076 - (684 - Commission income 489,322 463,212 1,798,452 1,993,376 Service charges and fees 298,113 157,836 1,040,971 868,973 Earnings on life insurance 128,473 111,555 487,871 439,780 Other 344,568 311,304 1,262,671 1,257,347 Total noninterest income 1,367,070 1,221,401 5,067,414 5,070,125 Noninterest expense: Salaries and benefits 2,189,802 2,035,089 8,372,104 8,098,744 Occupancy and equipment 293,314 333,493 1,242,154 1,300,038 Professional 259,180 164,980 703,431 628,721 Marketing 98,712 102,924 428,983 381,332 Deposit insurance premium 96,772 102,000 394,772 348,684 Regulatory assessment 11,018 11,569 44,511 42,772 Correspondent bank charges 28,610 26,413 107,644 107,687 Data processing 645,821 584,862 2,516,635 2,141,131 Printing, postage and supplies 72,992 74,354 294,101 300,465 Expense on life insurance 28,944 27,665 115,776 7,776 Contribution expense 1,000 7,500 20,012 44,888 Expense on REO - - 2,333 - Other 427,603 434,848 1,793,775 1,603,446 Total noninterest expense 4,153,771 3,905,699 16,036,231 15,005,684 Income before income taxes 1,988,912 1,625,803 7,420,101 6,143,694 Income tax expense 227,333 165,144 834,766 601,954 Net income - 1,761,579 - 1,460,659 - 6,585,335 - 5,541,740

FFW Corporation

Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

Three Months Ended June 30 Twelve Months Ended June 30 2026 2025 2026 2025 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Per common share data: Earnings - 1.62 - 1.35 - 6.06 - 5.01 Diluted earnings - 1.62 - 1.35 - 6.06 - 5.01 Dividends paid - 0.31 - 0.30 - 1.24 - 1.20 Average shares issued and outstanding 1,084,583 1,083,793 1,085,991 1,106,967 Shares outstanding end of period 1,084,169 1,082,978 1,084,169 1,082,978 Supplemental data: Net interest margin ** 3.29 - 3.16 - 3.30 - 2.92 - Return on average assets *** 1.16 - 1.03 - 1.13 - 0.97 - Return on average common equity *** 12.26 - 11.77 - 12.00 - 11.10 - June June 30 2026 2025 Nonperforming assets * - 6,487,202 - 8,147,342 Repossessed assets - 18,862 - 38,560 - Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets ** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis *** Annualized



Contact: Stacy Wiley, Treasurer, at (260) 563-3185