Rocket Lab Corporation: Rocket Lab Onboarded to U.S. Space Force's $981M NITE-STAR Program to Advance Space Test and Training Infrastructure

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has been onboarded to the United States Space Force's NITE-STAR (NSTTC Innovative Technology & Engineering - Space Test and Range) IDIQ contract, an advanced space test and training infrastructure with a $981M contract ceiling.

Managed by the U.S. Space Force's Space Systems Command, the NITE-STAR contract is intended to support a distributed test and training architecture to help prepare space operators for contested scenarios. The program supports the Space Force's mission to build an integrated test and training infrastructure that prepares space operators for contested scenarios and advances space warfighter readiness.

As an awardee, Rocket Lab is now eligible to compete for task orders within the program, representing a significant opportunity to leverage its expertise in satellite development, space software, space systems engineering, and mission operations. NITE-STAR will focus on several key areas, including the development and integration of space-based systems, deployment of ground systems, creation of digital environments, and sustainment of operational systems.

Rocket Lab's selection builds on its extensive history of supporting U.S. government and defense initiatives, including successful missions for the Department of War, the National Reconnaissance Office, and NASA. Rocket Lab's vertically integrated approach - encompassing satellite design, manufacturing, launch, and on-orbit operations - ensures the rapid and reliable delivery of critical space systems.

"Being selected for the NITE-STAR program highlights Rocket Lab's commitment to advancing space innovation and supporting the U.S. Space Force's mission to ensure space readiness," said Brad Clevenger, Vice President of Space Systems at Rocket Lab. "We're proud to bring our expertise in satellite development, mission operations, and space systems engineering to this critical effort."

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Matt McKinney

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world's most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab's satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion, business strategy, and our participation in the NITE-STAR program, future task order awards, development, integration and deployment of space-based and ground-based systems, creation and use of digital test and training environments, mission operations, sustainment activities, and other aspects of the NITE-STAR program are forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "potential," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "strategy," "future," "could," "would," "project," "plan," "target," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at ?https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82a8e08e-6cb7-4cbc-ba5b-4bfc50939f28

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Rocket Lab Onboarded to U.S. Space Force's $981M NITE-STAR Program to Advance Space Test and Trainin...