Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.: ReconAfrica Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company", "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC), is pleased to announce second quarter 2026 financial and operating results. Second quarter financial statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") are available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Selected highlights for the three months ended June 30, 2026, and subsequent period:

Commenced production testing operations of the KW1X Well in the first quarter of 2026 with downhole testing commencing in early June 2026. Successfully flowed hydrocarbons to surface from two separate zones;

Moving to an open-hole horizontal production test, targeting up to 1,000 metres of horizontal section in the Huttenberg;

Commenced geochemical sampling of surface oil seeps in the Angola MOU area in May 2026. Field crews completed the sampling in June 2026 with results expected in the near term;

Received proceeds from warrant exercises of $4,965,707 during the six months ended June 30, 2026 and proceeds of $594,480 after the end of the second quarter;

Reduced the fully diluted share count by approximately 10% year-to-date; and,

Cash balance of $24.2 million at the end of the second quarter.





Brian Reinsborough, President and CEO, commented: "The Company made several strides this past quarter, both operationally and financially. Important and encouraging milestones were met with the ongoing production testing operations at the KW1X discovery onshore Namibia moving us to the next stage of operations - an open hole horizontal side track. At Ngulu, offshore Gabon, the state-of-the-art seismic reprocessing work progresses on schedule as we target final products and a resource report. In Angola, our geochemical oil seep sampling work was completed with results expected shortly. The Company reduced its diluted share count this past quarter by about 10 percent while also receiving proceeds from warrants to end the quarter with a strong cash balance."

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia, southeastern Angola and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences and access to ~13 million contiguous acres. The Company also operates the Ngulu block in the shallow waters offshore central Gabon covering 1,214 Km2 (equivalent to 54 Gulf of Mexico blocks) which is strategically located near producing oil fields and infrastructure. The Ngulu block includes the Loba oil field discovery and a large inventory of high impact prospects in the pre-salt and post-salt plays. In all aspects of its operations, ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in its project areas.

For further information contact:

Brian Reinsborough, President & Chief Executive Officer

Mark Friesen, Vice President, Investor Relations & Capital Markets

IR Inquiries Email: investors@reconafrica.com

Media Inquiries Email: media@reconafrica.com

Tel: +1-877-631-1160

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to progress of the KW1X horizontal well test, well results including any shows and/or indications of hydrocarbons, timing of well tests, duration and completion of the well test, the ability to source adequately materials needed for the well test in a timely manner, results from production testing, net pay and net reservoir calculations, the results from production including rate testing, extent of natural fractures, success case scenarios, side track operations, well capability, efficiency and economics and the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form ("AIF") dated April 14, 2026, for the financial period ended December 31, 2025, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca . Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.