VIRTUALWARE SA: Virtualware signs agreement to acquire British company Virtalis

The transaction covers 100% of Virtalis Holding and creates a group with €10 million in revenue and €2.5 million in EBITDA

Bilbao, 18 August, 2026.- Euronext-listed Virtualware (EPA: ALVIR) has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of Virtalis Holding, a Manchester-based virtual reality and RT3D visualization software company.

The transaction is subject to approval at Virtualware's Extraordinary General Meeting within a 30-day period and has already received clearance by the Cabinet Office under the United Kingdom's National Security and Investment Act 2021 in May 2026. Completion is expected in September 2026.

The acquisition combines a fixed payment of €5 million on completion plus a variable component linked to Virtalis's operating results in 2026 and 2027.

The operation will be funded through commercial debt and own cash in a 70/30 split, with no shareholder dilution.

On an estimated pro forma based on projected data for the 2026 calendar year, the combined group reaches €10 million in revenue and €2.5 million in EBITDA, around double Virtualware's current figures, with a workforce of 71 employees, up from 52.

In its FY2026 fiscal year, ended in June, Virtalis disclosed preliminary revenue of €4 million, reported EBITDA of €1.3 million and had 19 employees.



Following the acquisition, the United Kingdom will account for 37.7% of the combined group's aggregate revenue, becoming Virtualware's largest single market. Revenue generated outside Spain, in the United Kingdom and North America, rises from 54% to 78% of the total.



The transaction creates one of the largest European groups specialized in immersive visualization and digital twin technology for industry, nuclear, critical infrastructure and defence.



Engineering centres will be maintained in Bilbao, Manchester and Skövde, with offices in Orlando and Toronto. No site consolidation is planned.



"For Virtalis's clients and employees, this transaction means continuity. We are committed to retaining the team, maintaining and strengthening Virtalis's operations in the United Kingdom, and ensuring that its clients continue to receive the same level of service. Our goal is to build on what Virtalis has developed over more than two decades," said Unai Extremo, CEO and founder of Virtualware.

Virtalis, founded in 2003 and headquartered in Manchester, specializes in virtual reality and RT3D visualization software. Its technology is used by BAE Systems, Blue Origin, Lam Research, Seaspan, Subsea 7, Vestas, Thales, Lockheed Martin and Ford.

Andy Hill, CEO of Virtalis, commented: "The acquisition of Virtalis by Virtualware will bring together two organisations with a long and established history in enterprise Virtual Reality and immersive visualisation, creating a stronger platform for continued innovation, investment and growth."

"For Virtalis clients, the combination provides access to broader expertise, technology and resources while maintaining the deep understanding of complex enterprise VR applications that has underpinned Virtalis for many years," he added.



Its main product, Visionary Render, integrates in real time more than 25 data types, including CAD, PLM, BIM, point cloud and IoT, into visualization scenes at 1:1 scale. It is used for design reviews, training, plant layout planning and maintenance.



Visionary Render will join Virtualware's product family, alongside the VIROO XR platform and Simumatik. Applications built with Visionary Render will be able to be deployed and managed through VIROO, as the platform already does with content created in Unity, Unreal Engine and Simumatik.



Virtualware closed 2025 with the highest bookings in its history, exceeding €8 million.



The acquisition follows Virtualware's track record of inorganic growth. In October 2024 it acquired Swedish company Simumatik, a specialist in emulation and digital twin technology.



Founded in 2004, Virtualware is one of the leading companies in enterprise software based on immersive and VR technologies for industry, nuclear, critical infrastructure and defence.



Virtualware serves global organizations including GE Vernova, Volvo, Gestamp, Alstom, ADIF, Bosch, Biogen, Kessler Foundation, Invest Windsor Essex, McMaster University, the University of El Salvador, Ohio University, the Spanish Ministry of Defense and the Basque Government.



The company's headquarters are in Bilbao, Spain, with offices in Orlando, Toronto and Skövde.

www.virtualwareco.com

Press and investors contacts

Aida Otaola: aotaola@virtualwareco.com

Investor Relations: ir@virtualwareco.com

Safe Harbor

This document is only provided for information purposes and does not constitute, nor should it be interpreted as, an offer to sell or exchange or acquire, or an invitation for offers to buy securities issued by any of the aforementioned companies. Any decision to buy or invest in securities in relation to a specific issue must be made solely and exclusively on the basis of the information set out in the pertinent prospectus filed by the company in relation to such specific issue. No one who becomes aware of the information contained in this report should regard it as definitive, because it is subject to changes and modifications.

This document contains or may contain forward looking statements regarding intentions, expectations or projections of Virtualware 2007, S.A. ("Virtualware" or the "Company") or of its management on the date thereof, that refer to or incorporate various assumptions and projections, including projections about the future earnings of the business. The statements contained herein are based on our current projections, but the actual results may be substantially modified in the future by various risks and other factors that may cause the results or final decisions to differ from such intentions, projections or estimates. These factors include, without limitation, (1) the market situation, macroeconomic factors, regulatory, political or government guidelines, (2) domestic and international stock market movements, exchange rates and interest rates, (3) competitive pressures, (4) technological changes, (5) alterations in the financial situation, creditworthiness or solvency of our customers, debtors or counterparts. These factors could cause or result in actual events differing from the information and intentions stated, projected or forecast in this document or in other past or future documents. Virtualware does not undertake to publicly revise the contents of this or any other document, either if the events are not as described herein, or if such events lead to changes in the information contained in this document. This disclaimer needs to be taken into account by those persons which may take a decision over the base of this document or to elaborate or disseminate opinions based hereof. This document may contain summarised information or information that has not been audited. This document is confidential and it cannot be revealed or disclosed to third parties different from the original recipients, even partially, without Virtualware's prior consent