Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 18.08.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Saga trifft 163 Meter. Doch die wichtigere Zahl könnte 89 von 89 sein.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 857675 | ISIN: US0758871091 | Ticker-Symbol: BOX
Tradegate
18.08.26 | 09:30
156,95 Euro
-0,22 % -0,35
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BECTON DICKINSON AND COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
156,90158,4010:54
156,90158,4010:54
PR Newswire
17.08.2026 22:30 Uhr
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company): BD Appoints Gary Sorsher as Chief Quality Officer; Jeff Silvestri to Retire

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J., Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that Gary Sorsher has been named executive vice president and chief quality officer, effective September 8.

Sorsher brings more than 30 years of experience leading quality organizations across world-class MedTech companies. Most recently, he served as chief quality officer at Edwards Lifesciences, where he led advancing quality excellence while supporting innovation, growth and operational performance across a complex global business. Throughout his career, Sorsher has built and led high-performing quality organizations, strengthened quality systems and helped companies navigate growth while maintaining a focus on product quality, reliability and patient safety.

The company also announced that Jeffrey (Jeff) Silvestri, senior vice president, global head of quality, will retire from BD in October after more than 25 years. Since joining BD in 1998, Silvestri has helped strengthen BD's quality foundation and advance quality capabilities across the enterprise.

"Quality is the most important way we earn trust with customers and patients who rely on BD every day," said Tom Polen, chairman, CEO and president of BD. "Gary's experience leading high-performing global quality teams and his practical, continuous improvement approach will be important as we continue to advance world-class quality excellence and keep raising the bar for what we deliver. I'd also like to thank Jeff for the contributions he has made to our company and wish him well in his retirement."

About BD
BD is one of the world's largest pure-play medical technology companies with a Purpose of advancing the world of health by driving innovation across medical essentials, connected care, biopharma systems and interventional. The company supports those on the frontlines of healthcare by developing transformative technologies, services and solutions that optimize clinical operations and improve care for patients. Operating across the globe, with more than 60,000 employees, BD delivers billions of products annually that have a positive impact on global healthcare. By working in close collaboration with customers, BD can help enhance outcomes, lower costs, increase clinical efficiency, improve safety and expand access to healthcare. For more information on BD, please visit bd.com or connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/bd1/, X @BDandCo or Instagram @becton_dickinson.

Contacts:


Media

Investors

Megan Dubrowski
Senior Director, Executive Communications
[email protected]

Shawn Bevec

SVP, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company)

© 2026 PR Newswire
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.