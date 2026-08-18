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Dow Jones News
18.08.2026 09:33 Uhr
104 Leser
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Removal: NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC

DJ Removal: NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Removal: NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC 
18-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
18/08/2026, 08:00 
 
REMOVAL 
 
NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 
18/08/2026, 08:00: 
Security Description                                Listing Category  ISIN 
 
Class A1 Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS1846631XXX   --  
in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) securities 
 
 
Class A2 Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered  Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX   --  
in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities 
 
 
Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX   --  
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter)   securities 
 
 
Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846633XXX   --  
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter)   securities 
 
 
Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX   --  
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter)   securities 
 
 
Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846633XXX   --  
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter)   securities 
 
 
Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX   --  
denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter)   securities

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
  --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Category Code: NOT 
TIDM:     - 
LEI Code:   2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 
Sequence No.: 440041 
EQS News ID:  2384048 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2384048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Achtung, Korrektur!
Die Börsen laufen heiß. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und steigender Zinsen klettern viele Indizes weiter Richtung Allzeithoch. Doch unter der Oberfläche zeigen sich erste Risse: Der Abverkauf bei Halbleiter-, KI- und Space-Aktien macht deutlich, wie schnell sich die Stimmung drehen kann.

Besonders gefährlich ist die aktuelle Gemengelage aus schwacher Saisonalität, dünner Liquidität in den Sommermonaten und historisch hohen Bewertungen. Selbst vermeintlich sichere Blue Chips sind inzwischen teuer bewertet und damit anfällig für Korrekturen. Gleichzeitig liefern technische Indikatoren erste Warnsignale. So werden viele Rekordstände nicht mehr bestätigt.

Für Anleger steigen die Risiken spürbar. Wer jetzt nicht genauer hinschaut, läuft Gefahr, auf dem falschen Fuß erwischt zu werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir fünf Aktien, bei denen die Abwärtsrisiken besonders hoch sind – und wo sich Gewinnmitnahmen oder sogar Short-Strategien anbieten könnten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die Korrektur Fahrt aufnimmt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.