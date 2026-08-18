DJ Removal: NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Removal: NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC 18-Aug-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF REMOVAL OF LISTING FROM THE OFFICIAL LIST 18/08/2026, 08:00 REMOVAL NewDay Funding 2018-1 PLC The Financial Conduct Authority ("the FCA") removes the securities set out below from the Official List effective from 18/08/2026, 08:00: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Class A1 Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS1846631XXX -- in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 thereafter) securities Class A2 Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX -- in denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX -- denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Class F Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846633XXX -- denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX -- denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846633XXX -- denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/08/2026; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS1846632XXX -- denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 thereafter) securities

This notice has been issued by Market Oversight - 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 440041 EQS News ID: 2384048 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2384048&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 18, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)